America First President Tells U.S. Troops to Go and Buy Japanese Cars

President Donald Trump has told a hangar full of American military personnel to go and buy Japanese cars. The president was speaking aboard the USS George Washington, docked at the Yokosuka naval base on Tuesday. “They’re going to be putting auto plants all over the United States to the tune of $10 billion,” Trump said, wearing a white USA baseball cap. “So that’s Toyota, so go out and buy a Toyota.” Rapturous applause ensued. He added, “It’s also because of tariffs, the tariffs have been so good. We’re taking in trillions and trillions of dollars.” Trump is currently on a diplomatic tour of Asia, where he has visited Malaysia and is set to fly to South Korea next. In his current stop in Japan, he has been hosted by the country’s new prime minister, Sanae Takaichi. Trump has been informed that the Japanese government is considering buying dozens of American trucks, the Associated Press reports. At the center of the plan is the Ford F-150, a stark contrast to Japan’s proclivity for compact automobiles. As part of her charm offensive, Takaichi even placed an F-150 in the courtyard of the Akasaka Palace when the president visited. When he was told about Japan’s interest in them on his way over, Trump said, “She has good taste. That’s a hot truck.”

Associated Press