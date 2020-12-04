America Has Its Worst Day of the Pandemic, Again, With 205,557 New Cases and 2,804 Dead

Read it at CNN
America has suffered its worst day of the pandemic, again, after records that were only set the day before were surpassed. According to Johns Hopkins University trackers, the United States recorded 217,664 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 2,879 related deaths—the highest infection and fatality numbers recorded since the pandemic began. The nation also set a new record for the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 100,667 people receiving treatment. According to Johns Hopkins, the nation has now recorded 14,139,577 cases of the disease and 276,325 related deaths throughout the coronavirus pandemic.