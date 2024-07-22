America Is Ready for a Black Female President—but Not Kamala Harris

I strongly believe a woman—a Black woman—can become president of the United States. I just don’t believe Kamala Harris can. So, while it pains me to say it, I hope she will consider following Joe Biden’s lead by putting the country first and stepping aside.

My family, some of whom agree with me on this, worried writing this column would disappoint other Black women who disagree. Those same Black women, however, will be hurt worse by the election of Donald Trump again. Despite her general favorability ratings being lower than Donald Trump’s and four preceding vice presidents, I was still open to being convinced that Kamala Harris has a viable path to the presidency. Recent polling of Black voters, however, provided a much-needed reality check.

A recent poll of Black voters in swing states found that Harris polls a couple of points better than Biden—both landing in the 70s, behind former President Barack Obama, whose favorables stand at 90 percent and whose unfavorables are at 10 percent. The vice president’s unfavorables among Black voters stand at 22 percent.

To some that may sound insignificant, but when considering how close our last few elections have been, it’s not. Consider this: In 2008 Obama won 95 percent of Black male voters and 96 percent of Black women. His next election he won 96 percent of Black women and 87 percent of Black men. Hillary Clinton’s support among Black men slipped to 82 percent and her support among Black women to 94 percent. She lost. Black voters comprise approximately 25 percent of the Democratic voting bloc.

That means if a Democratic candidate doesn’t knock it out of the park with Black voters, things turn pretty desperate pretty fast. For Kamala Harris, they already are. Like Hillary Clinton, Kamala is a known quantity, with sky-high name recognition. She also happens to be a Black woman. Why aren’t her numbers higher? The truth is I’ve been asking versions of this question for a while.

My alarm bells first started ringing when during her disastrous run for the presidency in 2019, a number of older Black women, from varied backgrounds, told me they didn’t like Kamala Harris. Some of their reasons struck me as underwhelming. She was described as “arrogant.” (OK, but plenty of men are too.)

Some said she had relied on her looks to get ahead, a theory bolstered by President Obama referencing her good looks at a fundraiser. (OK, but if Gavin Newsom were short, and bald would he be governor?) I also heard plenty of, “there’s just something about her.” After today’s announcement, right-wing broadcaster Matt Walsh attacked Kamala in horrifying terms.

When it comes to politicians and popularity, the unsaid is often more important than what is said. “Something about her,” is a favorite phrase reserved for women people simply don’t like. It covers a lot of ground, including the possibility that a person simply reminds you of the girl from high school who made you feel small, even if she didn’t mean to.

Realizing their importance, Harris supporters are already focused on galvanizing Black female voters, with a planning and rousing morale-building call Sunday night, “Win With Black Women,” attended by an estimated 34,000 women.

Personally speaking, I’ve noticed that the women who seem to like Kamala most are women like me: I have a graduate degree, I am child-free by choice, and I admire bossy women, probably because every now and then I get called one myself. I don’t consider any of these qualities bad things, but a lot of Americans do, including, apparently some women. If that weren’t the case, Hillary Clinton would have become president.

If Kamala Harris comes across as the cocky homecoming queen, then Hillary was the know-it-all valedictorian who made others feel dumb. She first famously drew the ire of stay-at-home moms for defending her choice not to stay home baking cookies. Frankly, that made me like her more, but women like me are not the majority and Hillary Clinton didn’t win the presidency and we were left Donald Trump, Part 1.

If Kamala Harris is the nominee I believe we will get to see Donald Trump, the sequel. Nothing would make me happier than to be proven wrong and for my friends who will hate this column to eventually tease me about how wrong I was. If I am right, however, and Kamala and her supporters, driven by their own desire to see history made, help elect Donald Trump, then Kamala’s legacy will end up just as damaged as another feminist shero who didn’t know when to exit stage left gracefully.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her fans allowed the cult of RBG to blind them from what was in the best interests of those she claimed to care about. By refusing to relinquish her power in a timely fashion she ultimately gave her power to conservatives. Now RBG’s fans seemed poised to do it all over again.

I’m already tired of this three-ring-circus of an election. I’m tired of living in perpetual terror about the future of our country, and I’m tired of arguing about the same politicians we have for the last decade, including Biden, Trump and yes, Kamala Harris. I’m also tired of trying to defend a woman that some people may not like because of racism, sexism and others simply because there is just something about her. The reasons people don’t want to vote for someone don’t have to make sense, but if those reasons are ingrained the only choice is to either accept losing their votes, or give them alternatives.

With that in mind, it’s time to turn the page. Republicans did that brilliantly by choosing J.D. Vance, not simply because he’s young but because he’s not weighed down by the baggage all of these other old-school candidates (including Trump) seem to be carrying. In addition to male candidates like war veteran Jason Kander of Missouri, former Ohio congressman Tim Ryan, and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, there are other Black and Asian women who represent the very best of our country’s diverse leaders.

Val Demings may have lost her Florida Senate race, but her law and order record, and credibility on crime would make her a viable contender. California senator Laphonza Butler’s deep roots among organized labor would also make her a great addition to any ticket. Michelle Kwan’s journey from trailblazing Olympian to ambassador and Sen. Tammy Duckworth’s record as a veteran and role model for those with disabilities also make them candidates worthy of serious consideration.

There also those who I consider fantasy draft picks, like Ursula Burns, the first Black female Fortune 500 CEO and Mellody Hobson, who in addition to her own extraordinary business record, is telegenic, and has strong Hollywood ties that would make fundraising a cakewalk.

The bottom line is, I wish I had the luxury of convincing other Americans to like the people and politicians I do, but I don’t. So if asking someone I admire to step aside will help save democracy, I’m willing to do it.

I just hope Kamala Harris loves America as much as I do.