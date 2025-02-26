Trumpland

America, It’s Time to Dump Elon Musk

BREAKIN' UP IS HARD TO DO

It’s not us, it’s him.

David Rothkopf
David Rothkopf
Opinion
Uncle Sam and Elon Musk breakup
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty
David Rothkopf

David Rothkopf

djrothkopf

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsMusk Called Trump ‘a F***ing Moron’ at 2020 Meeting at the White House
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsTrump, 78, Shows Mysterious Large Bruise on Hand
Julia Ornedo
TrumplandMelania Trump Is Just ‘Leading Her Own Life’ as First Lady
Conrad Quilty-Harper
MediaRachel Maddow and Joy Reid’s Staff Get Axed in MSNBC Overhaul
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsDOGE’s Mystery Leader Finally Unmasked—And It’s Not Elon Musk
Josh Fiallo