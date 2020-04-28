America Needs a Leader. What It Has Is the World’s Neediest Rageaholic.

If a reality television host isn’t on television, does he even really exist? Few people have longed for love and admiration the way our president has. And for a while the actual duties of the presidency itself scratched that itch, delivered that rush. But as the days have bled into weeks and the president’s horrendous governing has created crisis after crisis, he has needed to get that rush from somewhere else.

Early on in his presidency, after a short break, Donald Trump started doing rallies again, and they were delicious for him. He led chants of “lock her up” directed at any women who got in his way. Every crisis, from the border cagings to impeachment, was the fault of fake news and the far-left Democrats.

But then came the pandemic, and while Trump wasn’t completely sure about the science (he predicted early on that “there’s a theory that, in April, when it gets warm ― historically, that has been able to kill the virus”), he submitted to stopping the rallies.