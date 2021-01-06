America Sets a Horrifying New Pandemic Record: 3,775 Dead in One Day
SO MUCH SUFFERING
At least 3,775 Americans lost their lives to the coronavirus on Tuesday—the highest single-day death toll since the pandemic began. The figure comes from pandemic trackers at Johns Hopkins University, who also recorded an additional 229,055 new cases of COVID-19 across the nation. As is now a daily occurrence, the U.S. also set a new hospitalization record Tuesday, with more than 131,100 people hospitalized with the virus nationwide. California remains the epicenter of the current surge in the United States, reporting 31,440 new cases and 368 more deaths Tuesday. According to CNN, the new British variant of the coronavirus, which is believed to be much faster-spreading, is gaining strength in the state, with 32 patients identified to have contracted the mutant variant in San Diego.