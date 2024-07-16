America Unites Over New All-Time Worst National Anthem Performance

Cover your ears, America.

Singer Ingrid Andress delivered a now-viral performance of the national anthem Monday night ahead of the MLB’s Home Run Derby—a rendition many viewers have said deserves to sit in the pantheon of worst “Star Spangled Banner” performances of all time.

Andress, a 32-year-old country singer/songwriter, has earned four Grammy nominations, including one for Best New Artist in 2021. But even her most ardent fans are probably thinking of her Billboard Top 100 hit from that year, “Wishful Drinking,” after hearing her warble through the “Star Spangled Banner” at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The top comment on ESPN’s YouTube channel video wryly noted: “ESPN knew what they were doing posting this” followed by a skull emoji. ESPN has since made their video private.

Fans of a certain age can readily recall the similarly pitch-imperfect renditions of Roseanne Barr, Fergie, and Carl Lewis. Some compared Andress’ performance to those storied performances—while others reacted with simple disgust.

From Matthew Schwab, who covers the Houston Astros: “My ears are bleeding. One of the worst national anthem renditions ever.”

Barstool Philly zeroed in on Phillies third baseman Alec Boem holding back his laughs.

Plenty of posters took the opportunity to use former President Donald Trump’s bloody ear from Saturday as a meme to signify their disgust, while Kevin Clancy from Barstool Sports suggested: “The HR derby anthem was the most unAmerican thing to happen to the country this week.”

Of course, some relished the chance to think of how Fergie might be reacting tonight.

In case you needed refreshing of the others Andress joins on the Mount Rushmore of Awful Anthems, here you go.

Roseanne Barr: 1990, MLB, San Diego Padres game

Carl Lewis: 1993, NBA, New Jersey Nets game

Fergie: 2018 NBA All-Star Game