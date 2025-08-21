American Aircraft CEO Dies After Wingsuit Helicopter Jump

A new class action lawsuit against United and Delta Air Lines claims the airlines sold window seats without windows. The suit, filed in federal court on Tuesday, claims passengers were seated next to empty walls despite paying extra for seat preferences and seeks millions in damages for more than a million customers per airline. While some aircraft like the Boeing 737, Boeing 757, and Airbus A321 are designed with rows of windowless aisles due to AC ducts and other systems, the complaint alleges that Delta and United fail to disclose this information to customers, unlike competitors like American or Alaska Airlines. “Had plaintiffs and the class members known that the seats they were purchasing (were) windowless, they would not have selected them—much less have paid extra,” the United complaint reads. According to Business Insider, the suit states that Delta passengers can spend $70 or more to choose seats while the United suit states costs can exceed $50 for domestic flights and $100 for international ones. The lawsuit notes that passengers purchase window seats for reasons like extra light, to occupy antsy children, or to mitigate anxious or claustrophobic feelings. United Airlines did not comment on the case. Delta Airlines did not respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1United and Delta Sued For Selling 'Windowless' Window SeatsWON'T FLYThe suits allege that passengers would not have paid more for window seats if they knew they were windowless.
- 2Man Arrested After Four Dead Bodies Found in River SeineSLEEPING WITH THE FISHESThe corpses were discovered “in an advanced state of decomposition” in the middle of Paris.
Shop with ScoutedThis Peptide-Powered Complex Hydrates Skin in Just 8 HoursBARRIER BOOSTERPerricone MD’s newest launch is a multitasking powerhouse.
- 3American Aircraft CEO Dies After Wingsuit Helicopter JumpDAREDEVIL BOSSKirk Hawkins leapt to his death in the Swiss Alps on Tuesday.
- 4Bryan Kohberger's Handwritten Plea After One Night in PrisonMISERABLE MURDERERThe murderer is finding life in a strict jail is difficult.
Shop with ScoutedBring the Scent of Vacation Home With Hotel CollectionNO PTO REQUIREDUnlock 50 percent off sitewide with a seven-day free trial of Hotel Collection’s membership program, First Class.
- 5‘Nip/Tuck’ Star in Major Car Crash‘DEEPLY GRATEFUL’Dylan Walsh was in a car alongside four others when their car crashed.
- 6JD Vance Reveals Who His MAGA ‘Best Friend’ IsBURGER BUDDIESThe vice president was put on the spot about his WH BFF.
- 7Beloved ‘Caught in Providence’ Judge Dies at 88‘SYMBOL OF EMPATHY’Judge Frank Caprio’s decades on the bench—and millions of online fans—cemented his legacy as a symbol of compassion.
- 8White House’s New TikTok Push Epically BackfiresRATIOEDThe administration’s new TikTok account doesn’t seem to be resonating with users.
Shop with ScoutedScore 30% Off Right Now During Levi’s Back-to-School SaleTOP OF THE CLASSFrom jeans to jackets, Levi’s has everything you need to look and feel fresh for a new school year—at a discount.
- 9‘Dawson’s Creek’ Stars to Reunite for Cancer Charity EventI DON’T WANT TO WAITMore than 20 years after the beloved series concluded, its stars will reunite to support F Cancer and title character James Van Der Beek, who was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2023.
- 10Americans Reach Record Low for Leisure ReadingREAD ALL ABOUT ITResearchers say leisure reading is one of the “simplest tools in our public health toolkit.”
French police have arrested a man in connection with multiple murders after a campaign to clean up Paris’ notoriously dirty river, the Seine, uncovered four dead bodies lurking beneath the waters. The corpses were spotted on August 13, when a train passenger noticed a body floating in the water and notified authorities. The discovery prompted further investigation, during which at least three more bodies were discovered “in an advanced state of decomposition.” One of the corpses, however, was “relatively well-preserved,” which allowed authorities to identify the victim and arrest a 24-year-old man of Algerian descent in connection with the murders. “There are three men of African descent and a fourth of North African descent,” prosecutors revealed, with one of the victims appearing to die of strangulation while the other sustained “violent injuries.” The suspect remains in custody. A mass cleanup of the Seine was launched after last year’s summer Olympics, when athletes swimming in the polluted waters claimed to have “felt and seen things” in the river and officials were forced to postpone several events due to poor water quality.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
While there’s something undeniably indulgent about a 10-step skincare routine, sometimes you just need a few streamlined products to get the job done. Lately, I’ve been all about multitasking formulas that save time, counter space, and money—and my current favorite is Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex. Even though I have combination skin, I’ve noticed that as I get older, my skin loses hydration and moisture more quickly than it used to.
This lightweight, peptide-powered treatment is clinically proven to boost hydration in just eight hours—all without leaving behind a greasy residue, making it ideal for summer heat and humidity. In fact, the lotion-like texture leaves a semi-matte finish that looks satiny under makeup. The formula harnesses Perricone MD’s proprietary MicroSperse technology, which allows for stable delivery of its active ingredients to minimize irritation and support the skin barrier.
Beyond hydration, the complex also targets sagging and fine lines, thanks to its hero ingredient: Copper Tripeptide. This powerhouse promotes collagen and elastin production—two proteins that naturally decline with age and are key to maintaining firm, youthful skin. Copper Tripeptide also has antioxidant properties, meaning it helps reduce inflammation (read: redness) and may even assist with acne and rosacea.
While Cold Plasma+ hasn’t replaced my entire summer skincare lineup, it’s the perfect fit for the minimalist (read: lazy) girl era I’m in right now. My skin looks more taut and sculpted, my pores appear refined, and my moisture levels feel balanced—not too oily, not too dry. Best of all? If you struggle with retinoid-induced peeling, dryness, or general irritation, this formula seems to counteract the side effects I typically experience with tretinoin. If you’re searching for a non-invasive cream that supports hydration and firming without being overly rich or emollient, Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex might just be what the derm ordered.
American Aircraft CEO Dies After Wingsuit Helicopter Jump
The CEO of an American aviation company has died after jumping out of a helicopter in the Swiss Alps. Kirk Hawkins, the 58-year-old founder of ICON Aircraft, leapt from a helicopter in a wingsuit near the peak of the 13,000-foot Eiger with three others. Hawkins, a former U.S. Air Force F-16 pilot, was gliding along the mountain’s east face when he collided with trees and crashed, Swiss police confirmed. An investigation into the accident is underway. Hawkins co-founded ICON Aircraft in 2006 with longtime friend Steen Strand, building the company around their signature A5 light sport aircraft. Strand announced the death in an emotional LinkedIn post Wednesday, calling Hawkins “the most extraordinary person I’ve ever known, or ever will know.” “He devoured life experiences most of us would never touch,” Strand wrote. “He was damn good at assessing risks, probably because he took so many … He’d get you into tricky situations, but he’s also the one you wanted beside you when things got dicey.” Hawkins’ résumé included degrees from Clemson and Stanford, combat flying for the Air Force, and business school at Stanford before launching ICON. Strand wrote that in his final moments, his friend likely “laughed one last time before the exit.”
Convicted murderer Bryan Kohberger penned a letter pleading to be transferred after just one night in Idaho Maximum Security Institution’s J-Block. The 30-year-old killer followed that request with a sexual harassment complaint, claiming an inmate told him, “I”ll b--- f--- you.“ Kohberger, who pleaded guilty last month to stabbing four students to death in 2022, is serving four life sentences without parole. After his first night in J-Block, which houses around 130 prisoners from death row inmates to the general population, Kohberger’s July 30 handwritten note–which TMZ obtained–complained of “minute-by-minute verbal threats/harassment.” He added, “J-Block is an environment that I wish to transfer from.” He made his sexual harassment complaints five days later. In its report, People stated the guard who Kohberger claimed had seen the alleged threats later said he recalled “vulgar language” being used towards the murderer, but could not pinpoint which inmate made which remark. A prison official told People that J-Block is “generally a fairly calm and quieter tier” and Kohberger needed to “give it some time.” They also noted despite his sexual harassment claims, “Kohberger feels safe” to remain in J-Block.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Unfortunately, summer is coming to an end. Many of us are soaking up the last bits of the season and returning from vacation before fall officially begins, but that doesn’t mean you need to abandon the feeling of being 1000 miles away in paradise. Scent is one of the strongest senses tied to memory, and Hotel Collection’s luxury home fragrances are designed to bring back the relaxation we feel during vacations at home. Right now, Hotel Collection is offering an exclusive annual membership program called First Class to help quell the end-of-summer (and post-vacation) blues. The membership includes 50 percent off all of its home fragrance products to bring the hotel lifestyle home.
If you’re new to Hotel Collection, the brand’s coveted Studio Pro Scent Diffuser is a great place to start. The diffuser uses an advanced cold-air diffusion technology to fill your home with scents inspired by your favorite five-star hotels—without using heat or water. Our favorite? “My Way,” inspired by the 1 Hotel in Miami Beach. This fragrance has notes of Tuscan leather, sandalwood, and iris, which give a chic South Beach vibe to any space. Not into diffusers? Opt for the Classic My Way Candle to give any room a spa-like quality.
There’s no better way to usher in fall than by turning your home into a luxury five-star suite.
Actor Dylan Walsh, known for roles on Nip/Tuck and Superman & Lois, was in a serious car crash in New Jersey, TMZ reports. Walsh, 61, and four other passengers were in the vehicle when it suddenly veered onto the other side of the road in Rumson, smashing into a utility pole and continuing to move until it collided with a second utility pole. Two of the five people in the car complained of pain and were taken to a medical center. A representative for Walsh told TMZ, ”Over the weekend, Dylan Walsh and his family were involved in a car accident in Rumson. Thankfully, everyone is safe and has since returned home. The family is deeply grateful for the swift response of the Rumson Police, Fire Department, and EMS, as well as the staff at Riverview Medical Center for their care.” The representative added that the family “would also like to extend a special thank-you to the management and staff of The River Point Inn for their support in the immediate aftermath.” Walsh is married and has five children, two from his current marriage and three from two previous marriages. It is unclear which of his kids were in the vehicle with him.
Vice President JD Vance singled out two names when asked who his closest ally was in the White House. Speaking on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle on Wednesday, Vance said he had “a lot” of good friends at work before naming names, adding, “the weird thing is, you say it’s one person and then fundamentally that’s an insult to other people.” In the end, the VP singled out Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. “We are very close, we were close in the Senate, he’s been a great friend of mine, I think he’s doing a great job,” Vance said of Rubio. The feeling is mutual, apparently. Talking to Lara Trump last month, Rubio sidestepped a question on his presidential ambitions by noting, “I think JD Vance would be a great nominee. I think he’s doing a great job as vice president. He’s a close friend.” Vance and Hegseth meanwhile dined together at a burger bar in Washington on Wednesday. “I think he’s doing a great job as Secretary of Defense,” Vance insisted. He also defended the former Fox News host from critics. “The DC Swamp tried to destroy Pete Hegseth unlike anybody in the administration,“ Vance said. “Whenever I see the worst people in the world trying to tear a guy down that makes me think he’s on our side.”
Frank Caprio, the chief judge of the municipal court of Providence, Rhode Island, who became a global sensation for his compassionate rulings on the hit reality show Caught in Providence, died Wednesday following a long battle with pancreatic cancer, Boston’s NBC10 reported. He was 88 years old. Frequently referred to as the “nicest judge in the world” because of the empathy he showed while doling out justice, Caprio spent more than 35 years on the bench, softening the courtroom with both his kindness and humor—and gaining millions of fans in the process. “He will be remembered not only as a respected judge, but as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend,” read the statement announcing his death. Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee ordered all state flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Caprio, whom he described as “a treasure” and “a symbol of empathy on the bench, showing us what is possible when justice is tempered with humanity.”
Less than 24 hours after the White House launched a TikTok page, its videos have been inundated with comments about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The new account, which uses the handle @whitehouse and has posted seven videos since launching on Tuesday night, represents the president’s return to mainstream social media (the president’s Truth Social app has about 6 million monthly users, compared to TikTok’s 1.8 billion). The first video that the account posted on Tuesday was a compilation of Trump saying, “I am your voice.” The top comment on the post is an AI-generated image of President Trump and Epstein dressed as women that has received more than 17,000 likes. On Wednesday morning, the White House posted a video with the caption “They don’t know it yet, but Trump is making America better for them, their kids, and their grandkids...” The top comment on the post, which received 19,000 likes, reads, ”Why won’t you release the files?” Harry Sisson, a Democratic influencer who has 1.9 million followers on the platform, read out some of the negative comments in his own TikTok video and said, “They’ve gotten a pretty terrible reaction and everybody in the comments is just making fun of them.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Forget books and binders—if you really want to step into a new school year with confidence, you need a fresh pair of jeans. When it comes to classic styles and denim looks, no brand screams iconic more than Levi’s.
Whether you’re actually heading to class or just ready for an end-of-summer style reset, Levi’s has you covered with seasonal staples that deserve a spot in your fall rotation. From timeless blue jeans to throwback trucker jackets, the brand’s signature styles are all on sale through Labor Day, meaning you can save up to 30 percent on your soon-to-be favorite outfit essentials.
You don’t have to sneak into your dad’s closet to capture the perfect loose-fit look. Levi’s Baggy Dad jeans feature a relaxed, flattering silhouette with just the right amount of room for everyday comfort. The only thing missing is your favorite sneakers.
“There’s no such thing as the perfect pair of jeans,” said someone who’s clearly never worn Levi’s 501® Originals. First introduced by founder Levi Strauss more than 150 years ago, these signature blue jeans have remained a cultural staple ever since—outlasting trends, influencing competitors, and never going out of style. Spoiler: they never will.
As timeless as denim jeans are, nothing punctuates a fall outfit like a throwback denim jacket. If you’re after something straightforward and classic, you can’t go wrong with Levi’s original Trucker Jacket, which has been nothing short of iconic since it first dropped in 1967. Looking for something with a bit more attitude that still retains throwback appeal? Try the brand’s ’90s Trucker, featuring a pitched silhouette and retro edge.
The cast of Dawson’s Creek will reunite for the first time since the show ended in 2003 to support nonprofit F Cancer and series star James Van Der Beek, who played title character Dawson Leery, in his battle against stage 3 colorectal cancer. Van Der Beek will be joined by former castmates Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Busy Philipps, Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe, and Nina Repeta for a live script reading of the pilot episode at New York City’s Richard Rodgers Theatre on Sept. 22. “We grew up in Capeside and that’s a bond that will last a lifetime. We wanted to gather around our dear friend James and remind him that we are all here. We always have been and we always will be,” said Williams, who played wild child Jen Lindley on the teen soap and has since been nominated for five Oscars. “And I know the fans of Dawson’s Creek feel the same way." The event will be directed by Jason Moore, who directed three episodes of the show, and series creator Kevin Williamson will also be present. Prior to the announcement, Van Der Beek teased that something was in the works on social media. The show ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2003.
A new study released Wednesday depicted record lows for Americans who are reading for fun, showing a “significant” decline of 40 percent in the past two decades. In 2023, only 16 percent of Americans aged 15 and older read for fun daily, compared to 28 percent of Americans in 2003. The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Florida and University College London, looked at over 200,000 Americans who partook in the American Time Use Survey over 20 years to find a steady decline of 3 percent per year. “It’s significant, and it’s deeply concerning,” said research director Jill Sonke. Researchers found significant drops in leisure reading from Black Americans, those in rural areas and those with lower income levels or educational attainments. Women were also more likely to read for pleasure than men. According to Sonke, leisure reading is linked to greater health outcomes such as reduced stress and anxiety. “Reading has historically been a low-barrier, high-impact way to engage creatively and improve quality of life,” Sonke said. “When we lose one of the simplest tools in our public health toolkit, it’s a serious loss.” While the study did not list the reason for the decline, researchers have noted several factors such as increased use of digital media, growing economic pressures, less leisure time, and uneven access to libraries.