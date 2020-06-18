American Airlines Bans Insufferable Right-Wing Activist Who Held Up Flight by Refusing to Wear Mask
Conservative activist Brandon Straka’s publicity stunt on a flight from New York to Dallas-Fort Worth backfired on Thursday when American Airlines said they would ban him from all flights until the company’s mandatory mask policy changes. Straka held up the flight while staff repeatedly asked him to wear a mask or produce evidence of a medical condition preventing him from doing so. He eventually got off the plane, later posting videos calling the policy “insane” and claiming desk staff told him he was right. A New York Times reporter happened to be sitting next to him in first-class and tweeted “not only did this guy hold up the entire flight he is fabricating how the interaction went with the flight attendants for some twitter likes.”
In a statement, American Airlines said it “thoroughly reviewed” the incident and said Straka was now banned. “We expect customers who choose to fly with us to comply with these policies, and if necessary, we will deny future travel for customers who refuse to do so,” the statement said. “Restricting travel is a step we take very seriously, and it will only occur after a comprehensive review of the facts of an incident. Mr. Straka will be permitted to fly with us once face coverings are no longer required for customers.”