American Airlines Bans Booze on Washington D.C. Flights Filled With MAGA Rioters
LAST ORDERS
If you act like a spoiled kid throwing a tantrum over not getting what you want, expect to be treated like one. American Airlines says it’s imposing a temporary alcohol ban on flights to and from Washington, D.C. in an apparent attempt to prevent Trump supporters from acting out as they leave the capital to return home. The airline didn’t specifically call out the MAGA rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, simply saying in a statement that the measure was to “ensure the safety of our customers and team members on the ground and in the air.” But the alcohol ban came in on the same day a flight attendant union complained about “passengers exhibiting politically motivated aggression towards other passengers and crew.” On Tuesday and Wednesday, multiple videos showed Trump supporters abusing fellow passengers as they traveled to the capital to take part in the riots.