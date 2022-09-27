American Airlines Blames Faulty Tech for Bizarre Moaning Intercom
CREEPY
While most airline malfunctions induce images of catastrophe and horror, a Thursday issue aboard an American Airlines flight from LAX to Dallas was just plain weird, with a moaning intercom getting caught on tape by actor Emerson Collins. Collins hypothesizes in his video, posted to Twitter, that someone hijacked the plane’s intercom system to deliver sounds “somewhere between an orgasm and vomiting.” The noises reportedly lasted from takeoff to landing, noticeably irritating and confusing flight attendants. “The PA systems onboard our aircraft are hardwired and there is no external access,” American Airlines wrote in a statement to KTLA on Tuesday. “Following the initial report, our maintenance team thoroughly inspected the aircraft and the PA system and determined the sounds were caused by a mechanical issue with the PA amplifier, which raises the volume of the PA system when the engines are running.”