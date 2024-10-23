American Airlines Hit With $50M Fine for Passenger Mistreatment

The polls may be showing a dead heat, but one man says he’s “certain” of the 2024 election’s outcome: Kamala Harris will win, predicts James Carville, the longtime Democratic strategist. In an op-ed for The New York Times, Carville lays out the three reasons why he believes this: One, ”[Donald] Trump is a repeat electoral loser,“ he writes, and his presidency set the Republican Party on a similar course; Harris, by contrast, has managed to whip up comparable enthusiasm in just three months of campaigning. Two, Harris has vastly outraised Trump, even with the $75 million donation the latter just received from his billionaire sidekick. Three, Carville simply has a feeling Harris will win, in part because she has aisle-bridging power that her opponent lacks. “If the Cheneys and AOC get that the Constitution and our democracy are on the ballot, every true conservative and every true progressive should get it too.” Should is different from will, of course, but Carville called the 2020 race correctly and flagged Joe Biden’s age as an issue well before his party caught on. On the other hand, he declared earlier this year that Democrats were polling poorly because they were letting “too many preachy females” do the talking, so he’s not right about everything.
