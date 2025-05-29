American Airlines Flight Declares Emergency Over Mid-Air Assault: ‘Help Me!’

American Airlines declared an emergency and turned back a flight after a passenger allegedly assaulted a crew member in mid-air. Julius Jordan Priester, 24, of Wichita, Kansas, faces federal charges after wrestling a flight attendant to the ground and attempting to drag them up the aisle, The New York Times reported. Halfway through an hour-long flight from Bradley International Airport, in Connecticut, to Chicago, Priester removed his shirt and ran to the back of the plane shouting “Help me!” At the back of the plane he grabbed a seated flight attendant and pulled them to the ground while shouting “You’re coming with me,” a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Connecticut said. He then attempted to drag the victim up the aisle until fellow passengers intervened and forced him back into his seat. His behavior remained erratic as an emergency was declared and the flight turned back to Bradley. On arrival Priester was taken to hospital, where he was arrested. He was charged with interfering with flight crew, prosecutors said, which carries a maximum 20-year prison term. Priester is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

