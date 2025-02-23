American Airlines Flight Diverted Over Bomb Threat

Rudy Giuliani was spotted selecting hair dye at Walmart on Saturday. The former New York City mayor was photographed examining the box of dye in his mobility scooter in Secaucus, New Jersey, reports TMZ. An unknown man in a suit accompanied Giuliani. In November 2020, the former Donald Trump attorney was the subject of a viral moment when his hair dye ran down his face during a press conference. Giuliani, 80, wiped his brow as sweat dragged color down his face as he discussed so-called “voter fraud” in the 2020 election. The moment was satirized on Saturday Night Live, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Family Guy. Giuliani surrendered to Georgia authorities in August 2023 and was charged with criminal conspiracies and violating the Peach State’s racketeering act. Giuliani had to pay two state election officials $146 million for defamation. He had to declare bankruptcy as a result. Giuliani was disbarred in New York in 2024.
