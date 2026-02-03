American Airlines Flight Forced to Make U-Turn Over ‘Disruptive’ Passenger

Passengers aboard an already delayed American Airlines flight saw their trip abruptly cut short after the plane was forced to turn back due to a “disruptive customer,” according to The Independent. Flight AA2259, traveling from Miami to Quito, Ecuador, departed Saturday night after a delay of roughly 47 minutes from its scheduled departure time. About halfway through the four-hour journey, the aircraft issued a squawk 7700—an emergency code signaling a general in-flight emergency—and made an abrupt U-turn. Flight tracking data shows the Boeing 737 reversed course over Cuba and returned to Miami International Airport, landing shortly before 10 p.m. local time. According to the outlet, a spokesperson for American Airlines confirmed that law enforcement met the aircraft upon arrival to address the disruptive passenger. Following the ordeal, an American Airlines spokesperson told the outlet, “We thank our team members for their professionalism and our customers for their assistance in managing a difficult situation.” The Daily Beast has reached out to American Airlines for comment. Passengers were later rebooked on an alternative flight to Quito on Sunday.