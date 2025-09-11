U.S. News

American Airlines Flight Forced to Turn Back After Bird Strikes

FAA says bird strikes are “a growing concern for aviation safety.”

An American Airlines jet plowed through a flock of birds as it gained altitude, with “multiple” strikes forcing the pilot to turn back. Flight 2035 to San Francisco had just taken off from Philadelphia International Airport when birds struck the Airbus A321. The pilot turned around and landed safely after 31 minutes in the air. In a statement reported by People, the Federal Aviation Administration said the crew had “reported multiple bird strikes.” A new plane was found for the passengers and they were back in the air just before 10 a.m., according to FlightAware, roughly three hours after their initial departure time. American Airlines said the two-year-old Airbus had been taken out of service “to be inspected.” Photographs from the airport appeared to show markings around its nose from the avian encounter. The FAA says bird strikes are increasingly common, partly because of larger bird populations and quieter planes, presenting a “growing concern for aviation safety.”

