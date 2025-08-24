American Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Passenger’s Device Catches on Fire

An American Airlines flight made an emergency landing after a passenger’s device caught on fire Saturday. Flight 357, which was originally routed to fly from Philadelphia to Phoenix, instead diverted to Washington Dulles International Airport “after the crew reported a fire in one of the passenger rows,” according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). “The device was quickly contained by crew members prior to landing,” American Airlines told The Daily Beast in a statement. The craft, which was transporting 160 customers and six crew members, was met with emergency personnel “per procedure.” “We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this caused and thank our crew for their professionalism,” said the airline. The airline also shared that they were able to book their customers on a different flight. After “landing safely,” in Washington, the flight eventually made it to its original destination of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport around 11 in the morning local time. American Airlines did not reveal what type of device or the cause of the fire to the Daily Beast. The FAA said it will investigate the matter.