American Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing Over Alarming Problem

An American Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing after its front tire blew. Flight 1461 had taken off Wednesday from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport in North Carolina at about 7 p.m. and was scheduled to land at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International about an hour and 45 minutes later. When the Boeing 737-800 arrived in Newark, though, it experienced a “malfunctioning nose landing gear” and had to make an emergency landing, a Port Authority spokesperson said. No injuries were reported, and the plane was towed to the gate after landing. The emergency landing came two days after Newark faced a temporary ground stop after smoke disrupted operations inside the air traffic control tower. It also follows a deadly crash in nearby LaGuardia Airport, where on Sunday an Air Canada flight crashed into a firetruck that was on the runway, killing two pilots and hospitalizing dozens of passengers.