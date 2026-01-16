American Airlines Jet Slides Off Runway in Icy Scare

Passengers aboard an American Airlines flight were hit with a travel nightmare after their plane slid off a runway at a New York airport, leaving the aircraft disabled and travelers stranded on the tarmac. The Boeing 737-800, operating as Flight 3057 from Rochester to Charlotte, partially left the paved surface while exiting a de-icing pad at Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport. About 90 people were on board. No injuries were reported, according to the airline. The Federal Aviation Administration said the crew made a wide turn after de-icing and became stuck due to snow. The incident occurred in an area of the airport where the FAA does not direct aircraft. The agency is investigating what happened. Airfield operations personnel and airport firefighters responded, and passengers were transported back to the terminal by bus. Several travelers voiced frustration over a lack of communication about the situation rather than the incident itself. American Airlines said customers were provided hotel rooms overnight and rebooked on flights the following morning. “Safety is our top priority,” the airline said, apologizing for the disruption. Airport officials have not said when the aircraft will be moved or how long delays related to the incident will last.