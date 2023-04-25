American Airlines Passenger Busted After Peeing on Fellow Traveler: Report
URINE TROUBLE
An American Airlines passenger was arrested after allegedly urinating on another traveler during a flight over the weekend, according to reports. The perpetrator was described in reports as a man traveling on a flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Delhi. NDTV said the passenger was “deemed drunk by the airline staff and he urinated on the co-passenger during an argument.” In a statement, American Airlines said the flight had experienced “disruption on board” and that the plane was “met by local law enforcement upon arrival.” NDTV cautioned that the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Devesh Kumar Mahla said he did not have “corroborative evidence or complaint given by co-passengers regarding someone peeing on them.”