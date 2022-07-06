American Airlines Flier Accused of Robbing Passengers Mid-Flight
A passenger aboard an American Airlines flight from Buenos Aires to Miami swiped more than $10,000 in cash, plus two credit cards, from a pair of travelers seated nearby, according to a newly unsealed federal complaint obtained by The Daily Beast. Diego Sebastian Radio was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers on theft charges when AA flight 900 landed at Miami International Airport on Tuesday, the filing states. Members of the flight crew told investigators that they had observed “suspicious behavior” by Radio, who “repeatedly walked up and down the airplane aisle,” had been sitting “for a period of time” in a seat that wasn’t his, and was spotted holding “what appeared to be a female wallet.” Cops searched Radio’s backpack, where they say they discovered $10,732 in U.S. currency and 14,320 in Argentine Pesos, or about $110, along with the two cards, which were reportedly in one of the victims’ names.