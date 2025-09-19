American Airlines Passenger Duct Taped to Chair After Attacking Flight Attendant

Oscar nominee Gary Busey has been sentenced to two years of probation after admitting to groping a fan at a 2022 horror convention in New Jersey. The 81-year-old actor appeared virtually before a Camden County judge, where he was formally sentenced on one count of criminal sexual contact. Busey pleaded guilty in August, acknowledging he touched a woman’s buttocks “over clothing during an 8-10 second photo op,” according to his manager. Several women had accused Busey of inappropriate touching at the Monster Mania Convention held at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, just outside Philadelphia. Bodycam footage from responding officers showed them questioning Busey after receiving multiple complaints. Convention organizers later said on Facebook that they were cooperating with police and had removed a guest from the event after complaints were made. During sentencing, Busey’s attorney cited his client’s declining health, including early dementia and mobility issues, while requesting only a monetary penalty. Judge Gwendolyn Blue instead handed down a probationary sentence. Busey, an Oscar nominee, is best known for his lead role in The Buddy Holly Story and supporting turns in Lethal Weapon and Predator 2.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Gary Busey Sentenced Over Horror Convention Sex CrimeMONSTER BASHThe Predator actor touched a woman’s buttocks “over clothing during an 8-10 second photo op” in 2022.
- 2Scathing Poll Reveals What Americans Think of PresidencyREVIEWS ARE INIt comes as Republicans prepare to defend their majorities in the midterms.
Partner updateAD BY Tony RobbinsReady for a Life Upgrade? This Tony Robbins Event Can HelpMIND POWERUnlock total life transformation at Tony Robbins’ flagship Unleash the Power Within event in October.
- 3Hollywood A-Listers Announce Shock Split After Three YearsEND CREDITSTim Burton and Monica Bellucci announced in June 2023 that they had started dating.
- 4Trump Melts Down as MAGA Target Beats Bid to Punish HerJUST PLAIN RACISTAngry Trump hits Muslim lawmaker with a tired smear.
Shop with ScoutedThese Side Sleeper-Friendly ‘Sleepbuds’ Are a Game-ChangerREST UPFrom now through the end of Sept., save $50 on Ozlo Sleepbuds and unlock a free year of the Calm Sleep Premium app.
- 5Passenger Duct Taped to Chair After Attacking Flight CrewSTICKY SITUATIONThe passenger is now facing charges of assault by striking, beating, or wounding members of the flight crew.
- 6Singer’s Label Stops Promoting Him After Grisly Tesla FindBAD PRESSThe singer’s shows have also been canceled, according to a report, after decomposing remains in his trunk were IDed as a 15-year-old girl.
- 7Republicans Say Country Not Heading in the Right DirectionNOT RIGHTNew polls indicate that Republican opinions have soured following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
- 8Body Believed to Be Dad Wanted for Killing 3 Daughters FoundMYSTERY SOLVEDTravis Decker has been on the lam since failing to return the girls.
Shop with ScoutedLola Blankets Drops a Chic New Camo Collection for FallCOZY UPThe world’s softest faux fur blanket now comes in a four limited edition camo patterns.
- 9Trump’s Weird Antifa Move Followed by Authoritarian PalBANNING ORDEREurope’s most prominent Donald Trump fanboy wants to ban antifa, too.
- 10Wealthy Americans Flock to Asia For Second PassportsPLAN BCheap visas in Asia and Latin America are increasingly being seen as an insurance policy in a time of global uncertainty.
President Donald Trump has been flayed by the American people in a brutal poll portraying widespread frustration with his handling of key issues. The Washington Post-Ipsos questionnaire asked citizens their opinions on six major topics of the day, yielding overall disapproval by double-digit margins in all of them. At the bottom of the pile, with just 34 percent approval, were his far-reaching tariffs, which have stung consumers with increased prices on imported goods. With 64 percent disapproving, it was only four points worse than his handling of the Russia-Ukraine war. Just 38 percent approve, after he promised to end the conflict within a day of his inauguration. Some 40 percent of the 2,513 surveyed backed his management of the economy, 19 points down amid disapproval on inflation and relentless pressure by the administration on the Federal Reserve to cut rates. The White House’s strongest approval ratings came on immigration and crime, with a 44 percent approval rating in two areas Trump has claimed to prioritize.
Across the wide world of self-help, few names carry as much influence as Tony Robbins, People across all walks of life—executives, entrepreneurs, parents, and students—credit Tony with giving them the tools to create sustainable change. Tony’s teachings are meant to make an impact across all areas, from business and relationships to health and happiness. Now, you can experience his insights firsthand at his flagship Unleash the Power Within event.
From October 9-12th, Tony will be taking over Anaheim, CA in a course that promises to help people break through barriers, harness their personal power, and manifest the life of their dreams. The Unleash the Power Within event is only held once a year in North America, making it a rare chance to see Tony Robbins live in person. Prefer to skip the travel? You can always opt for the fully immersive virtual option that lets you take part in almost all of the same activities from home. (Understandably and unsurprisingly, the firewalk experience requires in-person attendance.)
If you aren’t able to attend the event or are looking for a more streamlined experience, you can still learn from Tony’s strategies. The Rapid Planning Method (RPM) mini-course helps you improve productivity, sharpen focus, and manage your life more effectively. Act now to access the full course for $150 off—only $47 to change the way you look at your time.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci have called it quits after nearly three years together, the former couple confirmed in a joint statement to Elle France on Friday. “It is with much respect and deep care for each other that Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton have decided to part ways,” the statement read. Burton, 67, and Bellucci, 60, were first linked in Feb. 2023 when they were spotted kissing during a Valentine’s Day stroll in Santa Monica. The pair reportedly began dating in October that year but kept their romance mostly private. Bellucci eventually confirmed the relationship in June 2023, telling Elle France: “I’m glad I met the man… I know the man, I love him, and now I’m going to meet the director.” That professional collaboration came in 2024 when Burton directed Bellucci in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, their first and only film together. The duo made their final public appearance on June 14 at the 71st Taormina Film Festival, where Burton was photographed planting a kiss on Bellucci’s cheek. Burton was with Helena Bonham Carter for 13 years from 2001 until their separation in Dec. 2014. The couple has two children together, Billy, 22, and Nell, 18.
President Trump has lashed out at Rep. Ilhan Omar after House Republicans failed to get her censured for a Charlie Kirk reaction. Trump headed onto Truth Social to provide some racist dog-whistles. In one post—alongside a graphic naming alleged Medicaid-fraud defendants in Minnesota—the president asked, “Does Ilhan Omar know these people? Are they from her wonderfully managed Home Country of Somalia?” In a second, posted an hour later, he went further, ranting that Omar’s “Country of Somalia is plagued” by corruption and violence, adding, “Wasn’t she the one that married her brother in order to gain Citizenship??? What SCUM we have in our country.” The MAGA-driven censure resolution criticized Somalian-American politician Omar for reposting an X video in which Kirk was described as a “reprehensible human being” who was “spewing racist dog whistles” in his “last, dying words.” House Republicans failed by one vote to censure Omar over the social media repost she made about Charlie Kirk’s death. A separate GOP push to strip Omar of committees is still pending.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Sleep can be hard to come by these days. From city noise and snoring partners to late-night scrolling and spiraling thoughts, there’s a lot that can get in the way of a good night’s rest. In fact, research suggests that one in three adults doesn’t get enough sleep. (Hello, fellow insomniacs!) Luckily, you don’t have to accept exhaustion as your default—Ozlo Sleepbuds can help improve sleep hygiene sans habit-forming treatments or sleeping in separate rooms (aka ‘sleep divorce’).
Developed by former Bose engineers, Ozlo Sleepbuds are a science-backed wearable engineered to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer every night. Unlike earplugs or other sleep aid gadgets, Ozlo doesn’t just block sound. Instead, these earbuds are specifically designed to support a restful sleeping experience.
In addition to premium noise-masking capabilities, the buds feature biometric sleep detection that senses when you fall asleep and transitions from whatever audio you were listening to—yes, you can stream from all your favorite apps—into built-in soundscapes engineered for rest. Plus, the side sleeper-friendly Sleepbuds are designed for all-night comfort, so you can drift off without distraction until the gentle in-ear alarm wakes you (not your partner) up in the morning.
From now through the end of Sept., you can elevate your sleeping experience for less with a perk. Save $50 on your pair of Ozlo Sleepbuds and unlock a year of free access to Calm Sleep Premium, a mindfulness-focused app featuring more than 300 hours of sleep content from leading experts. Dreams really do come true.
American Airlines Passenger Duct Taped to Chair After Attacking Flight Attendant
An unruly passenger onboard an American Airlines flight bound for Las Vegas was tied to her seat using duct tape after allegedly assaulting a flight attendant and threatening “multiple” members of the cabin crew. Ketty J. Dilone was arrested on Tuesday for her behavior during the flight, and is now facing charges of assault by striking, beating, or wounding members of the flight crew, the United States Attorney’s Office District of Nevada revealed in a statement. “On the flight from Charlotte to Las Vegas, Dilone was walking down the aisle and yelling,” the statement read. “She allegedly started to verbally threaten multiple flight attendants.” They added: “Due to Dilone’s disruptive and threatening behavior, she had to be restrained in her seat with zip ties and duct tape,” the Attorney’s Office said. “She allegedly kicked a flight attendant, causing the flight attendant to fall.” Duct tape was placed around her legs and torso and she was taken into custody when the flight touched down at Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport, the attorney’s office confirmed. If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison.
Promotion of singer D4vd’s upcoming album has been paused following the discovery of the remains of a dismembered 15-year-old in his Tesla. According to TMZ, Interscope Records paused Friday’s release of the deluxe edition of Withered “out of respect of the seriousness of [the] situation and the ongoing investigation.” The decomposing remains of Celeste Rivas, who went missing last year, were found in the trunk of a car belonging to the 20-year-old singer-songwriter on Sept. 8, sparking an investigation by the LAPD. TMZ also reports that Interscope’s parent company, Universal Music Group, along with Sony Music Publishing, has paused all promotion for the album. The singer rose to prominence on SoundCloud and still has a number of shows scheduled. His remaining shows on the U.S. leg of his tour have also been canceled. While an appearance in Seattle on Wednesday was axed on the day, more appearances scheduled for this week have vanished from venues’ websites overnight on Thursday. It is unclear how or when Rivas died, with police only confirming her identity on Wednesday. The Daily Beast has contacted Sony, Universal, and Interscope for comment.
More than half of Republicans now say the country is heading in the wrong direction, a new AP-NORC poll shows. The new survey conducted between Sept. 11 and Sept. 15 found that 51 percent of Republican voters say the country is heading in the wrong direction, up from 26 percent in March. What’s more, less than half of Republicans (49 percent) now say the country is heading in the right direction, down from 70 percent in June. Republican women and individuals under 45 are more likely to say that America is not on the right track. Overall, Republicans mostly approve of how President Donald Trump is handling border security, crime, and immigration. Most adults believe that Trump has gone too far on tariffs, as well as using presidential power to achieve his goals, and deploying the National Guard in U.S. cities. The poll was conducted shortly after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot at Utah Valley University, an incident that has influenced MAGA rhetoric in the weeks since, with Trump blaming the “radical left” for the killing. “I’ve spent a lot of time worrying about the worsening political discourse and, now, the disturbing assassinations,” said Chris Bahr, a 42-year-old Republican from suburban Houston, according to The Associated Press. “We’re at each other’s throats,” Joclyn Yurchak, a 55-year-old warehouse worker from northeast Pennsylvania, said about the current state of the country. “This viciousness on both sides. We have villainized others, like we’re on the brink of social collapse. Is Kirk the straw that breaks the camel’s back or sets off a powder keg? It’s on everyone’s mind,” Yurchak added.
Human remains believed to be those of triple child murder suspect Travis Decker were discovered in a remote wooded area in Washington state, the local sheriff’s office said. Decker was accused of murdering his three young daughters, 9-year-old Paityn, 8-year-old Evelyn, and 5-year-old Olivia. Decker has been on the run since May 30, when he failed to return his children home after a three-hour court-mandated visitation period as part of a custody agreement. His body was found south of Leavenworth, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. The girls’ lifeless bodies were found with plastic bags wrapped around their heads at an abandoned campsite in the Washington Cascades, in early June, sparking a search for their father. Decker was an Army veteran with wilderness survival skills. “While positive identification has not yet been confirmed, preliminary findings suggest the remains belong to Travis Decker,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Authorities also confirmed they had been in contact with the Decker family to update them on the investigation and their findings.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
There’s no better feeling than snuggling up under a soft blanket when the temperatures start to drop—especially with a Lola Blanket. If you ask us, the Lola Blanket is the softest faux fur throw on earth. Plus, they’re stain-resistant and machine-washable, which is a game-changer for kids and four legged friends. Lola’s luxury faux-fur blankets come in a wide range of colors and patterns, but its new limited-edition camo collection has us swooning.
The four new colorways include Birch Camo, Shadow Camo, Tree Camo, and Sagebrush Camo. The award-winning double-sided blankets are designed with OEKO-Tex certified faux fur and made with a double hem for extra durability and four-way stretch making it easy to share with a partner or pet. Lola Blanket’s Camo collection is available in all sizes—large, medium, baby, and XL.
Hungary will follow Donald Trump’s lead and designate antifa a terrorist organization, the country’s populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced. “I am pleased with the decision of the American president, and I am initiating that we do the same here in Hungary,” Orban announced on state radio. “Antifa is indeed a terrorist organization. Therefore, the time has come for us to classify organizations such as antifa as terrorist organizations, following the American model.” Orban, a strong Trump ally, said his move, a day after Trump’s, was inspired by an incident two years ago, in which antifa activists traveled to Hungary and assaulted several neo-nazis during a far-right demonstration in Budapest. Antifa, short for anti-fascist, is a loosely affiliated, decentralized movement that aims to stop fascists and neo-Nazis from demonstrating in public. The movement is primarily, but not exclusively, non-violent and considered more of an ideology than an organization. Ranting about the incident on the radio, Orban bemoaned the antifa “terrorists” who had “come to Hungary and beaten peaceful people in the street, some were beaten half to death, and then they became European members of parliament and from there lecture Hungary on the rule of law.”
Affluent Americans seeking to flee the U.S. are taking cues from European elites by applying for second passports in cheap, exotic countries in Asia and Latin America, according to immigration advisors. In the past, Americans applying for visas in Europe and the Caribbean saw the move as a “backup plan,” explained advisor Steve Corbin. But “Asia and Latin America are much more, ‘I want to move within the next 6 months or so,’” he added. So far, Panama, Costa Rica, and Uruguay have emerged as frontrunners for people looking to leave the country, due to their proximity to the U.S. mainland and scenic lifestyle. “It ticks the boxes: lower thresholds than Europe, tax benefits, safety, and a lifestyle people describe as ‘Pura Vida,’” explained wealth management consultant Michel Soler. Asia, meanwhile, has emerged as a popular second destination due to its lower crime rates, world-class healthcare, and much lower cost of living. For some, the move is about spreading their assets and paying taxes. But for others, the ‘Plan B’ passport is a way of providing extra security and ensuring global mobility in times of upheaval. “It’s not just about travel anymore,” said Soler. “It’s about wealth planning for the next generation.”