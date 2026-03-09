American Airlines Passenger Melts Down After Being Booted for Playing Videos on Loudspeaker

An American Airlines passenger had a full-blown meltdown after she was ejected from the plane for playing videos out loud. The irate customer was recorded by fellow passengers as police hauled her off the Miami-Tampa flight. In her expletive-laden rant, she scolded the fellow travelers who complained about her phone use. “I played a video for 30 f-----g seconds at 50 percent sound, and that’s the f------g reason you’re kicking me off?” she also snapped at a flight attendant. The New York Post reported that the loud-mouthed woman was belligerent before the plane even left the gate at Miami airport. It also cited fellow passengers who described the woman as “drunk.” In a TikTok clip detailing her meltdown, she confidently urged someone to “go ahead and call the police.” Poetic justice ensues when, seconds later, two male officers escort her off the plane. She claps sarcastically as most other passengers give the cops a round of applause. American Airlines has been contacted for comment.