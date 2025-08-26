American Airlines Passengers Brawl in Crazed Aisle Fight: ‘Call the Police!’

Shocking footage captured a violent brawl onboard an American Airlines flight after landing in Miami. The fight erupted while passengers were trying to leave the Boeing 737-800, according to TMZ, with a man and a woman becoming physically aggressive with each other. It’s not clear how the scuffle started on board Flight 2249. As the dispute escalated, another passenger rushed in to separate them, pushing the pair into a row of empty seats. In a video of the tussle published by TMZ, a passenger can be heard repeatedly admonishing the man for allegedly choking the woman, while another witness cries out for somebody to call the cops. Throughout the incident, a flight attendant can be heard urgently trying to clear a path for other passengers to leave the plane and reach their connecting flights, to no avail. American Airlines told TMZ that law enforcement met the flight upon its arrival on Monday due to the disruptive passenger, although it remains unclear if any arrests were made.

