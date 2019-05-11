American Airlines Pilot Arrested for 2015 Triple Homicide

An American Airlines pilot indicted in a 2015 triple homicide was arrested at an airport in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday. Christian Richard Martin was indicted Friday by a grand jury in the deaths of Pamela and Calvin Phillips, and of Edward Dansereau. In November 2015, Calvin Phillips was found shot to death in his home. Pamela Phillips and Dansereau were found a few miles away in a corn field inside a burned car. Martin was indicted on three counts of murder, one count of arson, one count of attempted arson, first-degree burglary and three counts of tampering with physical evidence. Martin has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. “Our team was made aware of the indictment this morning after his arrest at Louisville International Airport,” an American Airlines Spokesperson told WDRB. “We have an unwavering commitment to the safety and security of our customers and team members, and we will provide any investigative assistance possible to law enforcement throughout their investigation.”