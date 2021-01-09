Pilot Threatens to Dump Trump Supporters in Kansas if They Don’t ‘Behave’
I WILL TURN THIS PLANE AROUND
An American Airlines pilot threatened to dump his chanting passengers in Kansas after they refused to wear masks on a flight from Washington, D.C. to Phoenix on Friday. Video posted to Twitter shows passengers chanting “USA” and “fight for Trump” at the start of the four-and-a-half hour journey. According to the airline, several passengers refused to wear face masks. Eventually, the pilot made an in-flight announcement, telling passengers: “We’ll put this plane down in the middle of Kansas and dump people off, I don’t care. We will do that if that’s what it takes, so behave, please.” “Wow. I’m on a plane full of patriots flying from DC to Phoenix and we started chanting ‘USA’ ...and the Captain came on said told us he’d drop us off in Kansas if he had to if we didn’t obey their every single rule,” conservative activist Mindy Robinson tweeted. “American Airlines is everything but American.” A spokesperson said flight landed in Phoenix a few minutes early and there were “no in-flight issues reported.”