American Airlines Plane Aborts Landing to Avoid Collision

A top national politics columnist at The Washington Post expressed his horror in just four words after the paper’s owner Jeff Bezos announced a new MAGA editorial slant. “What the actual f---,” Philip Bump wrote on Bluesky immediately after the publisher shared his new vision on Wednesday morning. Bezos, who also owns Amazon, wrote in an email to staff that the paper’s opinion pages would be focused on two conservative pillars: “free markets and personal liberties.” He added, “We’ll cover other topics too of course, but viewpoints opposing those pillars will be left to be published by others.” Bezos had already spurred outcry, staff resignations, and a subscriber exodus when he killed an editorial endorsing Kamala Harris for president in October. Other current and former Post reporters were also incensed by Wednesday’s development. Current economics correspondent Jeff Stein called it a “massive encroachment” that “makes clear dissenting views will not be published or tolerated.” Amanda Katz, an opinion editor who stepped down in December, deemed the move “an absolute abandonment of the principles of accountability of the powerful, justice, democracy, human rights, and accurate information... in favor of a white male billionaire’s self-interested agenda.”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT