American Airlines Says It’ll Book Out Flights to Capacity Again Starting Next Week
As cases of the novel coronavirus surge to record highs in the United States, sitting for hours inside a large metal can alongside hundreds of other people doesn’t sound like a brilliant idea. But, as of July 1, American Airlines will offer customers that opportunity once again. A news release posted on the Fort Worth, Texas-based airline’s website said: “As more people continue to travel, customers may notice that flights are booked to capacity starting July 1. American will continue to notify customers and allow them to move to more open flights when available, all without incurring any cost. ” The statement added that, if there’s space in an aircraft after boarding is complete, they might allow passengers to move to a quieter spot on the plane. As of June 30, the airline said it will begin asking customers during the check-in process to confirm that they haven’t been experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, and will continue to ask all customers to wear masks on flights.