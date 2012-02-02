American Airlines to Cut 13,000 Jobs

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
American Airlines announced they are laying off 13,000 workers from their staff of 88,000. The cuts hit maintenance and ground crews especially hard. The company and its unions still have to negotiate over the plan, but management can have bankruptcy court impose the changes if they can't come to an agreement. Union officials expressed dismay at the cuts. "The negotiating team expected this to look ugly, yet it has exceeded all of our expectations," said the president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants in a statement, calling the move “despicable.”