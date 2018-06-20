American Airlines to Trump: Don’t Use Our Planes to Separate Families

American Airlines told the Trump administration to not use its planes to transport family members separated at the border, according to CBS News. The Wednesday statement comes after a Facebook post claimed that “16 scared little souls” were allegedly shipped from Phoenix to Miami “dressed as criminals,” and the Arizona Republic determined that they likely travelled on an American Airlines flight, CBS reports. In the statement, American asked the administration to “immediately refrain from using American for the purpose of transporting children who have been separated from their families due to the current immigration policy.” “We have no desire to be associated with separating families, or worse, to profit from it,” the airline said. A representative added that the airlines has no way of confirming if the Facebook post is true, and that “we have no knowledge that the federal government has used American to transport children who have been separated...but we would be extremely disappointed to learn that is the case.”
