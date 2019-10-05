CHEAT SHEET

    American and North Korean Delegations Meet in Sweden

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Anna Ringstrom/Reuters

    Delegations from the United States and North Korea are meeting in a secluded enclave near Stockholm, Sweden, in an attempt to restart negotiations over North Korea’s nuclear weapon program. Reuters reports that U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun and North Korea’s Kim Myong Gil arrived by separate motorcades Saturday. The talks will be the first time the two countries have met since President Donald Trump and North Korean Chairman Kim Johng Un agreed in June to restart negotiations after a failed summit in February.

