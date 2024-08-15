American Arrested in Moscow for ‘Petty Hooliganism’
HERE WE GO AGAIN
A U.S. citizen was detained in Moscow after attacking a police officer, Russian state media reported on Wednesday. The Moscow District Court ordered Joseph Tater, 46, to spend 15 days in jail under administrative arrest, the Associated Press confirmed. Tater is facing charges of petty hooliganism after he “behaved aggressively” towards a police officer while he tried to check into a Moscow hotel with incorrect documents, Russian state-affiliated news agency TASS reported. The report also said the Russian Investigative Committee is also opening a criminal case against the American for assaulting a police officer—a charge that could carry a five-year prison sentence. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel confirmed Tater was in Russian custody at a press briefing on Wednesday. “We’re aware of these reports of another American citizen being arrested in Russia, and we’re working to get as much information as we can, working to ascertain the consular situation, and see if consular access is available,” Patel said.