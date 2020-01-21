Second Largest Doctors’ Group in U.S. Calls for Health Care for All
A major doctors’ organization on Monday called for the government to guarantee health care coverage for all, reduce costs, and improve the basic well-being of Americans. The American College of Physicians, which represents 141,000 doctors with training in internal medicine, endorsed two ideas—a government-run “single-payer” system that would cover everyone, or a new “public option” government plan that would offer comprehensive coverage that can compete with private insurance. The group’s president, Dr. Robert McLean, said the organization isn’t endorsing specific policy proposals from presidential candidates but rather hopes to best address the nation’s health care problems like high costs and gaps in insurance coverage. “We think there is a realistic chance that either of these two approaches could get us to a much, much better place,” McLean told the Associated Press. “It is not looking to be partisan, but I would say it is unavoidably political because policy is political.”