American College Students Jailed in Denmark After Uber Fight

The mother of the man accused of firebombing Gov. Josh Shapiro’s home said her son was “mentally ill” and “off his medication” when the attack occurred. Cody Balmer, 38, was charged Monday with attempted murder, aggravated arson, burglary, terrorism, and related offenses for allegedly breaking into the governor’s mansion and lighting it on fire with Molotov cocktails. Shapiro and his family were sleeping upstairs at the time but were evacuated without suffering any injuries. Balmer’s mother, Christie Balmer, told CBS News on Sunday that Balmer was “mentally ill and he went off his medication.” She said she had tried to get her son “picked up” last week and, despite reaching out to four police departments, “couldn’t get anyone to help.” “So, he was mentally ill, went off his meds, and this is what happened,” she said. Police say her son turned himself in and confessed to the crime.
Two American college students on spring break have been detained since April 1 in Copenhagen over an alleged dispute with an Uber driver. Sara Buchen-Ray, mother of Miami University of Ohio student Owen Ray, 19, told Fox 32 on Sunday that her son and his friend realized they had entered the wrong address for their destination in the Uber on March 31, but when they told the driver, he refused to change course. “The Uber driver said they were going to call the police,” Buchen-Ray said. “My son said, ‘Call the police, we’ve done nothing wrong.’ He said that five or six times… At that point, the Uber driver got angry, kicked in between the legs, he fell down to the ground. They were able to get away.” When they got to the airport the next morning for their flight home, they were “arrested at the gate,” Buchen-Ray said. The pair were assigned a government-appointed attorney in Denmark, where they can legally be detained until the end of the month.
Canadians are selling their second homes in snowbird hotspots such as Florida and Arizona due to anger and uncertainty over Trump’s rhetoric about turning Canada into the “51st state.” Economic factors such as a weak Canadian dollar and rising homeowners’ association fees have already made ownership more expensive, but according to real estate agents, political tensions caused by the new president’s tariff and travel rules have accelerated sales. 76-year-old Garry Liboiron told the Wall Street Journal that he sold his 3,300-square-foot house in Phoenix after growing fears the government may nationalize Canadian-owned properties. In contrast, retirees Clifford and Paulette Lawrick sold their Arizona condo after longtime friends and neighbors started to turn hostile and told them the United States-Canada border “wasn’t where it should be.” Clifford said the change in attitudes “made it difficult to hang out at the pool.” Meanwhile, Montreal-born Philippe Trudeau decided to sell his Florida home after he was confronted in Walmart while speaking French and told to “go back home” because he “wasn’t needed here.” His two-bedroom condo later sold after just one day on the market. “I wanted just to get out of there,” he said. A Florida real estate agent reported twice as many Canadian listings this year, while an Arizona broker said 700 Canadian-owned homes had been listed in early 2025, up from 100 a year prior.
The prolific Peruvian novelist and Nobel laureate Mario Vargas Llosa has died aged 89. Vargas Llosa’s death of Sunday was confirmed by his children, who announced on social media that he had “passed away peacefully... surrounded by his family.” Vargas Llosa won international acclaim with two early novels—La Ciudad y los Perros (The Time of the Hero) in 1963 and La Casa Verde (The Green House) in 1966—and went on to become one of the most prominent writers of the “Latin American Boom.” In 2010, Vargas Llosa was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature “for his cartography of structures of power and his trenchant images of the individual’s resistance, revolt, and defeat.” His last work was published in 2023, titled Le Dedico mi Silencio (I Give You My Silence), after which he announced he was finished writing novels. Vargas Llosa also dabbled in politics throughout his life, running unsuccessfully for the Peruvian presidency in 1990 as a liberal after starting out as a left-wing activist.
The company whose sightseeing helicopter crashed into the Hudson River off New York City last week, killing all six people on board, is closing up shop, the Federal Aviation Administration said Sunday. The federal agency is also launching a probe into the firm’s license and its safety record. The decision came just hours after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer held a press conference where he called for the FAA to make the move, accusing the helicopter tour industry of “cutting corners and putting profits over people.” The crash occurred after the aircraft appeared to break apart mid-flight, sending a family visiting from Spain and the pilot plummeting to their deaths. Among the victims was a CEO of technology giant Siemens, Agustin Escobar; his wife, Merce Camprubi Montal; and their three young children, aged 4,5, and 11. The pilot, a 36-year-old Navy SEAL veteran named Seankese Johnson, also died.
In only its second week in theaters, A Minecraft Movie has swiftly become the highest grossing film of the year, earning an additional $80 million at the domestic box office this week and calmly resting at its number one spot. Starring an ensemble cast including Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Jennifer Coolidge, the video game adaptation has so far scored a domestic total of $281 million and a global total of $550 million. It has surpassed Disney and Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World as the highest grossing film of the year, achieving the feat after only 10 days in theaters according to Variety. Meanwhile, coming in second place is animated film The King of Kings which narrates the biography of Jesus Christ. The film, led by a star-studded voice cast including Kenneth Branagh, Uma Thurman, Oscar Isaac, and Pierce Brosnan, earned $19.1 million domestically in its opening week. Also rounding out the top five are Disney and 20th Century Studio’s thriller The Amateur, A24’s combat flick Warfare, and Universal and Blumhouse’s horror film Drop which earned $15 million, $8.3 million, and $7.5 million respectively.
Top NFL draft prospect and former Louisiana State University wide receiver Kyren Lacy, 24, was found dead on Saturday in his Houston home, his attorney confirmed. Reports have stated that suicide was the suspected cause of death. On Monday, a grand jury was expected to begin hearing Lacy’s case after he was allegedly involved in a car crash that killed a 78-year-old man late last year, leading to his arrest. Lacy, who was slated to be picked high in the 2025 NFL draft, had charges of negligent homicide, reckless operation of a vehicle and felony hit-and-run with death, according to the New York Post. “From the very beginning, this so-called investigation took on the appearance of an overzealous, targeted effort—what can only be described as a witch hunt—fueled by who Kyren was and the public profile he carried,” his attorney said, adding that Lacy “was crushed under the weight of an irresponsible and prejudiced process.”
Big-spending European tourists appear to be turning their backs on the United States as a a tourism destination, with new figures showing a sharp drop in transatlantic travel. According to the U.S. International Trade Administration (ITA), overseas visits to the U.S. fell 12% overall in March compared to the same month last year. Western Europe—traditionally a key source of tourists—was down 7%, but that modest figure masks some dramatic declines in specific countries. U.K. visitors, the single largest tourist group to the U.S., were down 14%. Ireland, another crucial market, saw a staggering 27% drop. Denmark fell a whopping 34%—possibly a response to Donald Trump’s suggestion that the U.S. should annex Greenland, a Danish territory. German visitors plummeted 28%, as Elon Musk—reportedly close to the former president—faced accusations of promoting far-right parties there. Spain and Norway both saw a 25% decline, and Swiss tourists dropped by 26%.
President Donald Trump was gifted a seven-foot statue of himself over the weekend. In an X post Saturday, Sticker Mule CEO and former New York congressional candidate Anthony Constantino announced that he had given the president the bronze monument while visiting Trump International Golf Club. “The President was in a happy, joking mood, which was great to see,” Constantino said, adding that he unveiled the president’s gift to him Saturday morning. As detailed in Constantino’s announcement, the statue will seemingly be a “permanent fixture” of Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, and will be situated between the property’s “clubhouse and the first hole of the 27-hole golf course” for all members to be able to see. The seven-foot bronze statue was made in Colorado by George Lundeen, according to Constantino, who noted that it also sits atop a stone pedestal engraved with his name. The statue is named “The Defiance Monument” and captures the president posing while holding his fist.
Meghan Markle’s latest podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, made a relatively quiet entrance on Spotify’s global stage Sunday. According to rankings published by the streaming giant, the show sits at number 10 on Spotify’s general top podcast chart in the United States—a respectable position, although arguably a little disappointing for such a high-profile launch. The first episode featured Markle in conversation with Whitney Wolfe Herd, the founder of Tinder and Bumble. Critics generally panned it. Markle’s previous podcast, Archetypes, debuted at number one in its launch week back in 2022, although it quickly slipped down the rankings in the weeks that followed as listeners tired of the formula that saw Markle interviewing famous friends.