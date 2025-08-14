Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Taylor Swift Fights Back Tears Over Years-Long Music Saga
YOU BELONG WITH ME
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 08.14.25 2:27AM EDT 
Published 08.14.25 1:37AM EDT 

An emotional Taylor Swift has opened up about buying the rights to her own music on boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast. In May, Swift announced she now owned the master recordings to her first six albums, which had previously been sold by her industry enemy Scooter Braun. “The first time [my music] was sold really ripped my heart out of my chest,” Swift said on New Heights, noting that not owning her music was “an intrusive thought I had every day.” A defiant Swift re-recorded four of her albums, reissuing them as Taylor’s Versions. The superstar fought back tears when she revealed her mother Andrea and brother Austin approached the most recent owner of her early music, private equity firm Shamrock Capitol, on her behalf, rather than lawyers. When she found out she’d been successful, Swift said she “dramatically hit the floor, started bawling my eyes out and weeping.” The singer noted that, “If I never would have been able to buy back my music, one day someone else would be leaving all of my music from my first six albums to their kids in their will.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2

American Composer Slapped Down in His Plagiarism Battle for Most Popular Video on YouTube

CHILD’S PLAY
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 08.14.25 10:04AM EDT 
Published 08.14.25 9:52AM EDT 
PinkFong.
PinkFong/YouTube

South Korea’s Supreme Court has ruled that the global kids’ hit Baby Shark was not plagiarized, shutting down a years-long copyright fight by U.S. composer Johnny Only. Only—real name Jonathan Wright—claimed the 2015 viral sensation by South Korean startup SmartStudy ripped off his own 2011 release, copying its bassline and rhythm. He sought 30 million won ($21,700) in damages. But SmartStudy, now The Pinkfong Company, said its version was adapted from a decades-old North American children’s chant in the public domain. On Thursday, the company said the decision confirmed Baby Shark’s origins as “a traditional singalong chant.” The Baby Shark Dance video is the most viewed clip on YouTube, with over 16 billion plays—more than twice Despacito by Justin Bieber, and far ahead of Wheels on the Bus. Only’s lawsuit was first dismissed in 2021 for lack of evidence, a ruling upheld in 2023. The Supreme Court’s decision affirms those judgments, ending the case.

Read it at The Guardian

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Peptide-Powered Moisturizer Hydrates the Skin in Just Eight Hours
BARRIER BOOSTER
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 08.13.25 7:58PM EDT 
Perricone MD Cold Plasma
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Perricone MD.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

While there’s something undeniably indulgent about a 10-step skincare routine, sometimes you just need a few streamlined products to get the job done. Lately, I’ve been all about multitasking formulas that save time, counter space, and money—and my current favorite is Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex. Even though I have combination skin, I’ve noticed that as I get older, my skin loses hydration and moisture more quickly than it used to.

This lightweight, peptide-powered treatment is clinically proven to boost hydration in just eight hours—all without leaving behind a greasy residue, making it ideal for summer heat and humidity. In fact, the lotion-like texture leaves a semi-matte finish that looks satiny under makeup. The formula harnesses Perricone MD’s proprietary MicroSperse technology, which allows for stable delivery of its active ingredients to minimize irritation and support the skin barrier.

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Advanced Hydrating Complex
See At Perricone MD$135

Beyond hydration, the complex also targets sagging and fine lines, thanks to its hero ingredient: Copper Tripeptide. This powerhouse promotes collagen and elastin production—two proteins that naturally decline with age and are key to maintaining firm, youthful skin. Copper Tripeptide also has antioxidant properties, meaning it helps reduce inflammation (read: redness) and may even assist with acne and rosacea.

While Cold Plasma+ hasn’t replaced my entire summer skincare lineup, it’s the perfect fit for the minimalist (read: lazy) girl era I’m in right now. My skin looks more taut and sculpted, my pores appear refined, and my moisture levels feel balanced—not too oily, not too dry. Best of all? If you struggle with retinoid-induced peeling, dryness, or general irritation, this formula seems to counteract the side effects I typically experience with tretinoin. If you’re searching for a non-invasive cream that supports hydration and firming without being overly rich or emollient, Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex might just be what the derm ordered.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
FBI Recovers Stolen Conquistador Documents From 16th Century Mexico
NATIONAL TREASURE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 08.14.25 9:57AM EDT 
FBI Returns Missing Conquistador Documents
FBI Returns Missing Conquistador Documents FBI

The FBI has recovered a stolen 16th-century manuscript signed by Spanish Conquistador Hernán Cortés and returned it to the Mexican government, the agency announced on Thursday. The document, an expense form signed by Cortés, offers a rare glimpse into life in New Spain, a vast territory controlled by the Spanish Empire which covered Washington State, Louisiana and much of Central America. The document was believed to have been stolen between 1985 and 1993, and passed hands “many times” before its recovery, making it impossible to file criminal charges against the original thief. “Pieces like this are considered protected cultural property and represent valuable moments in Mexico’s history, so this is something that the Mexicans have in their archives for the purpose of understanding history better,” FBI Agent Jessica Dittmer said in a press release, adding that the document “really gives a lot of flavor as to the planning and preparation for unchartered territory back then.” This is the second Cortés-related document recovered by the agency in recent years—a similar letter from the conquistador authorizing the purchase of sugar was found and received by the FBI in July 2023.

Read it at BBC

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Flight Diverted Over ‘Intoxicated’ Skateboard-Waving Passenger’s Mid-Air Meltdown
‘TOO MANY BLOODY MARYS’
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 08.14.25 10:16AM EDT 
Published 08.14.25 6:33AM EDT 
A Breeze Airways flight was diverted after an allegedly intoxicated passenger waved a skateboard and got in an altercation with others on board.
Getty Images/6ABC

A slur-hurling, skateboard-wielding, Breeze Airways passenger allegedly created such drama on a flight to LA that the plane had to divert to Colorado, where he was picked up by the FBI. Fellow passengers were forced to restrain the unruly suspect, who allegedly threw racial slurs during his mid-air meltdown after taking off from Norfolk, Virginia. Passengers who had been aiming for California found themselves in Grand Junction. One passenger told 6ABC, “This Tony Hawk wannabe... with his skateboard, had too many Bloody Marys this morning.” Footage gathered from the incident shows the accused squabbling with cabin crew before being physically restrained by a passenger. The FBI’s Denver Field Office confirmed that David Leroy Carter Jr, 46, of Los Angeles, was arrested at Grand Junction Regional Airport. Details of any charges have not been released yet. Grand Junction Police Department said it received a report that an “intoxicated male passenger became agitated, yelling racist slurs at airline staff while waving a skateboard.” The Daily Beast has contacted Breeze Airways for comment.

Read it at 6ABC

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Creatine Is Finally Getting the Acclaim It Deserves—Here’s Why
CREATINE CURIOUS?
Scouted Staff
Updated 08.06.25 2:43PM EDT 
Published 07.29.25 8:18PM EDT 
Creatine Vitamin Shoppe
Farion_O/Getty Images

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

For decades, creatine has been a go-to supplement for gym rats and bodybuilders chasing strength gains. But recently, this powerhouse supplement is finally getting mainstream credit for a much broader range of benefits. One of the most well-researched supplements on the market, creatine does far more than support muscle mass. Emerging studies suggest it may also promote healthy aging, enhance cognitive performance, improve memory, and even support blood sugar balance—making it a smart addition for anyone looking to optimize overall wellness or weight management. No, it won’t make you bulk up overnight—and yes, it’s worth the hype. Of course, given the supplement’s surge in popularity, there are more creatine formulas to choose from than ever before.

Vitamin Shoppe Creatine Central Shop
See At Vitamin Shoppe

Whether you’re team gummy, tablet, or powder, The Vitamin Shoppe has a wide selection of top-rated creatine supplements from trusted brands like Legion’s Creatine Gummies, AN Performance Creatine + Peptides, and BodyTech’s innovative Creatine Beadlets. New to the world of creatine? Head to ‘Creatine Central,’ the retailer’s one-stop destination for expert-backed education, trending picks, and everything you need to find the right formula. From the best creatine supplements formulated specifically for women to correct dosage suggestions, Vitamin Shoppe’s Creatine Hub has you covered.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Priscilla Presley’s Lawyer Blasts Shocking Lisa Marie Claim
‘MALICIOUS CHARACTER ASSASSINATION’
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 08.14.25 2:26AM EDT 
Published 08.13.25 9:23PM EDT 
Priscilla Presley speaks at a press conference ahead of her talk show "An intimate evening with Priscilla Presley".
Priscilla Presley speaks at a press conference ahead of her talk show "An intimate evening with Priscilla Presley". picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Priscilla Presley is facing a $50 million lawsuit from two former business partners who claim she exploited the death of her daughter Lisa Marie to gain control of her late husband Elvis Presley’s estate, Graceland. On Monday, Brigitte Kruse, an auctioneer of Elvis Presley memorabilia, and her business associate, Kevin Fiasco, who collects Elvis memorabilia, sued Priscilla for fraud and breach of contract. Lisa Marie Presley died in 2023, aged 54, after a bowel obstruction. The lawsuit claims Priscilla, 80, knew her daughter was preparing to remove her as the sole head of her trust, so removed life-saving medical treatment in order to gain control of the estate. Their lawsuit claims Priscilla did not follow her daughter’s “clear directive to ‘prolong her life’.” It adds, “Priscilla pulled the plug within hours of Lisa [Marie] being admitted, and before her granddaughter, Riley [Keough], was able to get to the hospital, demanding that Kruse issue a statement to the media, so she could control the narrative.” Priscilla’s attorney Marty Singer called the lawsuit “sad and vicious”. He told TMZ, “Accusing a grieving mother of contributing to her daughter’s death is not savvy advocacy; it is malicious character assassination, and should be broadly condemned.” Singer said the claims were “fabricated” with “absolutely no validity” and was confident the case would be dismissed. Keough, Singer adds, “stands behind her grandmother 100% and is equally disgusted with this latest, vicious attempt by Kruse to attempt to ruin her grandmother’s life.”

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Wild Elephant Tramples and Pants Tourist After Selfie Attempt
TUSK, TUSK
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.13.25 3:53PM EDT 
A wild elephant chases and tramples a tourist after being aggravated, pantsing the man in the process.
thedhk_cinematic/Instagram

A wild elephant chased and trampled a tourist after a camera flash agitated the animal during a failed selfie attempt. Footage of the incident Sunday shows the man identified as R. Basavaraj in a temple near Karnataka, India, injured by the animal. According to authorities, Basavaraj had allegedly trespassed into a restricted area of the forest where he encountered the animal eating carrots. Witness Daniel Osorio said that the man had attempted to take a selfie, but the camera’s flash aggravated the animal, prompting it to chase him. The tourist fell face-first on the pavement while attempting to run away, and the elephant stomped over his body, tearing off his pants in the process and revealing his bare bum. He was hospitalized with injuries and fined 25,000 Rupees, or $285. Basavaraj was also ordered to make a video admitting his wrongdoing. “This incident is a strong reminder to follow the rules of the wildlife reserves and to let trained authorities, not people on foot, handle situations like this,” Osorio said to the Daily Mail. The local forest department told the Daily Mail “such reckless stunts not only endanger human lives but also provoke unpredictable and dangerous animal behavior.”

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Stephen Miller Clowned After Wife’s Admission on His Diet
DIP DISASTER
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.13.25 2:30PM EDT 
Stephen Miller
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The internet is losing it after Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller’s wife shared that her husband is “only a mayonnaise guy.” The MAGA politician, who has championed the Trump administration’s brutal immigration crackdown, reportedly loves mayonnaise so much it’s the “only thing my husband eats,” his wife Katie told JD Vance on her podcast after she asked the vice president about his favorite condiment (barbeque sauce). “Weird Stephen,” as Donald Trump has reportedly dubbed him, is now being roasted on social media for his choice of condiment. Even Vance dunked on the condiment. “Mayonnaise is like, in low doses it’s good, but it’s kind of—like, I had a buddy who used to eat french fries with mayonnaise. I thought that was disgusting,” he told the host. Katie also didn’t seem enthused about her husband’s diet after telling Vance it’s the only thing Miller eats “period.” “Yeah, it’s—whatever,” she said, cutting herself off.

Read it at The New Republic

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Sydney Sweeney Ad Turning Young People Off Jeans, Poll Finds
NO, THANKS
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.13.25 1:31PM EDT 
Sydney Sweeney for American Eagle
Sydney Sweeney for American Eagle. American Eagle

American Eagle’s viral Sydney Sweeney jeans ad is alienating the very shoppers it aimed to win over. A Generation Lab poll of 1,289 college and graduate students conducted Aug. 7–11 found deep partisan and gender divides over the campaign, which has sparked debates on beauty standards, “wokeness,” and race. Sixty-four percent of Democrats called the ad “out of touch,” compared with 39 percent of Republicans, while 38 percent of Republicans found it “authentic” versus just 10 percent of Democrats. The backlash could hurt sales: 42 percent of Democrats said the ad made them less likely to buy American Eagle jeans, along with 16 percent of Republicans and 28 percent of Independents. Women—the ad’s presumed target—were more critical than men. Thirty-nine percent said they’re less likely to shop at the retailer, compared to 21 percent of men. Nearly two-thirds of women (63 percent) said the ad was out of touch, versus 44 percent of men. A smaller share saw something more alarming. Ten percent of respondents—including 10 percent of women and 8 percent of men—said the jeans/genes pun promoted eugenics, the discredited theory of genetic superiority. That view was shared by 13 percent of Democrats, 5 percent of Republicans, and 8 percent of Independents.

Read it at Axios

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This $11 Natural Deodorant Smells Like a Designer Perfume
AMBER AURA
Casey Clark 

Contributor

Updated 08.06.25 2:46PM EDT 
Published 07.18.25 7:30PM EDT 
Humble Brands Sweet Amber Deodorant
Humble Brands.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Natural deodorant may not be the most exciting product in the self-care category, but for many of us, it’s a daily essential. But just because you’re looking for a natural deodorant that actually works doesn’t mean it has to smell like a generic body wash, and Humble Brands’ newest fragrance drop is proof. Humble Brands recently launched its newest scent, Sweet Amber, and it smells like a designer fragrance.

The Sweet Amber scent is Humble’s first aromatherapy product, partly inspired by the brand’s origins in Taos, New Mexico (known as a destination for healing). The amber used in the cruelty-free, aluminum-free deodorant is extracted from ancient, fossilized Himalayan tree resin and was crafted by Humble Brands’ in-house natural perfumer.

Humble Brands Sweet Amber Aluminum-Free Deodorant
See At Humble Brands

In addition to amber, the scent has bright, floral, and creamy sweet notes from jasmine and vanilla—similar to bestselling fragrances like Tom Ford, Le Labo, and Byredo. It also has hints of Nagarmotha, patchouli, and cedarwood, giving it a sweet yet smoky finish. Plus, unlike some perfume and body mists, this deodorant is not overpowering and has a long-lasting yet subtle projection.

The key ingredients in Humble Brands’ aluminum-free deodorant range (including its new scent) are corn starch, baking soda, MCT oil, and beeswax—no aluminum or weird chemicals. The cornstarch naturally helps to absorb sweat, while the baking soda neutralizes odor. The beeswax and MCT oil help soothe the skin by locking in moisture, so it’s great for those with sensitive and dry skin. The best part? All Humble Brands products benefit the non-profit organization,1% for the Planet, so you’ll be investing in a new self-care treat that’s good for yourself and the environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
‘Drag Me To Hell’ Horror Movie Star Lorna Raver Dies at 81
ICON GONE
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 08.13.25 8:04PM EDT 
HOLLYWOOD - MAY 12: Actress Lorna Raver arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere "Drag Me to Hell" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on May 12, 2009 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic) *** Local Caption ***
HOLLYWOOD - MAY 12: Actress Lorna Raver arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere "Drag Me to Hell" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on May 12, 2009 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic) *** Local Caption *** Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Head over to The Royalist on Substack

Actress Lorna Raver, star of horror film Drag Me To Hell, has died aged 81. Raver passed away on May 12, but her death only became public after being featured in the In Memoriam section of the Summer 2025 issue of the SAG-AFTRA magazine. No cause of death has been announced. Raver was born in York, Pennsylvania in 1943 and started her career performing on stage in New York and Chicago. In 2006, Raver played Rebecca Kaplan on CBS’ The Young and the Restless. In 2009, Raven scored the part of elderly gypsy Sylvia Ganush in supernatural horror film Drag Me To Tell, directed by Sam Raimi. In the 2014 book, Welcome to Our Nightmares: Behind the Scene With Today’s Horror Actors, Raver said, “What I liked about the character was that she was powerful.” In 2011, Raver starred in the British supernatural film The Caller. Her other credits include Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, ER, Star Trek, Gilmore Girls, Desperate Housewives and Beverly Hills, 90210. Her partner of 25 years, writer, producer and director Yuri Rasovsky, died in 2012 aged 67.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Billy Joel Closes His Motorcycle Shop After Brain Condition Diagnosis
MOVIN' OUT
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.13.25 2:56PM EDT 
Billy Joel in his motorcycle shop.
Newsday LLC via Getty Images

After nearly 15 years of operation, 20th Century Cycles, Billy Joel’s popular Long Island motorcycle shop, is closing. It comes as the singer is relocating to Florida after being diagnosed with a rare, but treatable, brain condition called normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH). The local gem showcased the singer’s extensive collection of rare and expensive motorcycles, which he had “purchased, built, customized, modified, [and] traded” across the decades, as Joel shared in a video about the shop, adding that he wanted to preserve a “lost aesthetic.” It soon became a local tourist attraction and brought business to the town, which was part of Joel’s hope for Oyster Bay, just a 15-minute drive from his hometown of Hicksville. Locals shared their disappointment with CBS. “This is one of the prime things to do in Oyster Bay, is [sic] to see the motorcycles,” resident Stephen Sprachman told the outlet. In 2023, part of the road on which the shop is located was renamed to “Billy Joel Way,” and Billy Joel Way it will remain even after the star moves. “While we may be losing this motorcycle museum, we’re not losing our love,” Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino told CBS.

Read it at CBS News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now