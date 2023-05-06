American Couple Tried to Smuggle 375 Pounds of Fruit Roll-Ups into Israel

Read it at New York Post
An American couple was stopped by Israeli Customs last week after they tried to smuggle 375 pounds of Fruit Roll-Ups into the country. The attempt comes after a viral TikTok caused the sweet snack to skyrocket in popularity; now, just one pack—normally 50 cents in the U.S.—can go for upwards of $6 in Israel. The thwarted couple aren’t the only ones trying to make a quick buck off the craze, either—Israeli Customs confiscated a total of 661 pounds of the treat last week alone.