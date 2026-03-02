American Death Toll in Trump’s Iran War Doubles in Two Days

The U.S. Central Command said on Monday afternoon that six American service members have been killed in action since the U.S. and Israel began their surprise joint bombing campaign against Iran on Saturday. “U.S. forces recently recovered the remains of two previously unaccounted for service members from a facility that was struck during Iran’s initial attacks in the region,” the defense force shared in a post on X. The death toll doubled from Sunday’s Central Command report, which said that three service members had been killed as of that morning. “Major combat operations continue,” the agency added. “The identities of the fallen are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification.” President Donald Trump said in a video address on Sunday that “there will likely be more” American military personnel who die before the military operation in Iran, dubbed “Operation Epic Fury” by the Department of Defense, ends. “That’s the way it is,” Trump, 79, said. “But we’ll do everything possible where that won’t be the case.” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth hasn’t ruled out deploying ground troops and didn’t say when America’s involvement in the military operation will end.

TAMPA, Fla. – As of 4 pm ET, March 2, six U.S. service members have been killed in action. U.S. forces recently recovered the remains of two previously unaccounted for service members from a facility that was struck during Iran's initial attacks in the region.… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 2, 2026