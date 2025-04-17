United States citizen Lisa Anderson, a doctor in Connecticut, told NBC Connecticut on Wednesday that she recently received an email from immigration officials: “It is time for you to leave the United States,” the email read. The email was sent in error, but Anderson is hedging her bets. She has been carrying her passport around at all times and is hiring an immigration attorney. “It does make me concerned there are a lot more people out there like me who probably also thought this was spam, who probably didn’t realize, ‘I have a problem,’” she said. Anderson isn’t the only U.S. citizen getting emails saying they have to leave. Days earlier, Boston immigration attorney Nicole Micheroni received the same email from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) giving her only a week to leave the country. DHS officials told NBC that the department has been issuing notices to undocumented citizens, and “if a non-personal email—such as an American citizen contact—was provided by the alien, notices may have been sent to unintended recipients."

NBC News