American Doctor Dies Climbing Mount Everest
An American citizen died while climbing Mount Everest on Monday, officials said. The U.S. Embassy in Nepal identified the American as Dr. Jonathan Sugarman in a statement expressing “deepest sympathies” with his family. “Jonathan Sugarman died at Camp 2 after he began to feel unwell,” Pasang Sherpa told CNN, adding that “his body remains at Camp 2 with the rest of the climbing team.” According to the outlet, Seattle-based Sugarman had traveled to the mountain as part of an expedition arranged by Washington state’s International Mountain Guides (IMG). The company’s owner, Eric Simonson, said Sugarman’s death was not caused by an accident but did not disclose further information. “The rest of the IMG climbing team is all doing as well as can be expected given the circumstances,” Simonson said, according to NBC News.