American Embassy Staff in Ukraine Reportedly Evacuated to Poland
OUT OF HERE
The U.S. is transferring all of its embassy staff in Ukraine to Poland, according to Bloomberg News correspondents Jennifer Jacobs and Alberto Nardelli. The move comes after Vladimir Putin ordered Russian “peacekeeping” troops to be deployed to the breakaway states of Donetsk and Luhansk, fueling concerns that the new military escalation will mark the beginning of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. The pro-Russia regions were suddenly deemed independent from Ukraine in a Monday announcement that sparked global condemnation and renewed talks of sanctions against Russia from the U.S. and the U.K., among other countries. The American embassy personnel, who were previously moved to the Ukrainian city of Lviv, will reportedly return later this week if a full-scale invasion of Ukraine does not take place.