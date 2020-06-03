American Expatriate Family Imports New Cases of COVID-19 to Italy
An American expatriate family who returned to Rome last weekend after three months in Chicago have all tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first cluster of imported covonavirus cases since the nationwide lockdown was lifted in Italy on May 18, according to Rome health authorities. The family flew from Chicago to Rome via Frankfurt, and were complying with the mandatory two-week quarantine required by Italy of all foreign nationals entering the country when they tested positive. Italian authorities have now contacted all involved airports and airlines to begin contact tracing. The announcement was made on June 3, the day Italy opens its borders to all European Union citizens with no required quarantine. All non-EU citizens are still required to self-isolate for the first two weeks in the country.