American Flags Planted on the Moon Still There, Experts Say

It’s been 50 years since the first American flag was planted on the moon, but scientists say they are still there. They looked at photos of the moon captured by a NASA orbiter and were able to identify the shadows of five banners around poles, the Arizona Republic reported. A sixth flag—the one left by Apollo 11 during the original moon landing—could not be seen. But Arizona State University Professor Mark Robinson says that’s probably because, according to astronaut Buzz Aldrin, it was blown over by engine exhaust as the Americans left the moon in 1969.