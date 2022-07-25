American Helicopters Restart Live-Fire Training in South Korea as Tensions With North Escalate
LOCK AND LOAD
Rockets and gunfire are raining down on a South Korean testing site after the U.S. Army resumed its helicopter live-fire drills in the region for the first time in three years. Apache attack choppers were given the green light to resume live-fire training at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) dividing North and South Korea as tensions with Pyongyang have escalated. The tests had previously been shuttered in 2019 after people living near the live-fire complex had raised concerns about noise and safety. In the last week, videos and photographs shared by the U.S. 2nd Infantry Division showed the certification drills underway. “Crews are qualifying during both day and night on the AGM-114 Hellfire missile, Hydra 70 rocket and 30mm canon,” the division wrote on Twitter.