American Hockey Player Killed During Game in England

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
An American hockey player who had a brief stint in the NHL before playing overseas was killed in what his English team called a “freak accident” during a game. Adam Johnson, 29, reportedly suffered a slashed neck while on the ice for the Nottingham Panthers against the Sheffield Steelers. The Minnesota native played in 13 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins over two years before heading to Sweden, Germany, and then Nottingham. “The Panthers would like to thank everyone who rushed to support Adam last night in the most testing of circumstances. Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him,” the Panthers said in a statement.