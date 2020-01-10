CHEAT SHEET
‘American Horror Story’ Actor Harry Hains Dies at 27
Harry Hains, an Australian actor known for his performance in American Horror Story, has died at the age of 27 on Tuesday, his mother confirmed on Friday.
“On Jan 7 my beautiful son died. He was 27 and had the world at his feet. But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction,” his mother, Jane Badler, wrote on Instagram. “A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time...I will miss you Harry every day of my life.”
Born in Melbourne, Hains appeared in the Hotel series of Ryan Murphy’s hit anthology American Horror Story in 2015, and had a role in Netflix’s supernatural drama The OA. The actor also played several roles in independent movies, including the 2015 drama The Surface, and performed as a musician under the name Antiboy.