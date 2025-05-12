American Hostage in Hamas Captivity Is Released
COMING HOME
Hamas says it has released American Eden Alexander from captivity—the final U.S. national imprisoned among those abducted on Oct. 7, 2023, in Israel. Alexander, 21, spent 580 days in captivity somewhere inside the Gaza Strip. He was born in Tel Aviv, Israel, but was raised and attended high school in Tenafly, New Jersey. He is a dual national of Israel and was serving as a soldier in the Israeli Army at the time of his capture. Hamas said it released Alexander as a goodwill gesture to revamp peace talks. Alexander is slated to be reunited with loved ones before he is airlifted to a Tel Aviv hospital for an evaluation. There was no immediate word on his condition. Hamas released a video in December that showed Alexander speaking in Hebrew and English, requesting that U.S. and Israeli officials not forget about him. While the video was widely labeled as “propaganda,” Alexander’s relatives welcomed the fact that there was proof that their loved one was alive. President Donald Trump welcomed his release as “great news.”