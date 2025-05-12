Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

American Hostage in Hamas Captivity Is Released

COMING HOME
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 05.12.25 1:08PM EDT 
Edan Alexander
Ronen Zvulun/REUTERS

Hamas says it has released American Eden Alexander from captivity—the final U.S. national imprisoned among those abducted on Oct. 7, 2023, in Israel. Alexander, 21, spent 580 days in captivity somewhere inside the Gaza Strip. He was born in Tel Aviv, Israel, but was raised and attended high school in Tenafly, New Jersey. He is a dual national of Israel and was serving as a soldier in the Israeli Army at the time of his capture. Hamas said it released Alexander as a goodwill gesture to revamp peace talks. Alexander is slated to be reunited with loved ones before he is airlifted to a Tel Aviv hospital for an evaluation. There was no immediate word on his condition. Hamas released a video in December that showed Alexander speaking in Hebrew and English, requesting that U.S. and Israeli officials not forget about him. While the video was widely labeled as “propaganda,” Alexander’s relatives welcomed the fact that there was proof that their loved one was alive. President Donald Trump welcomed his release as “great news.”

Read it at New York Post

2
Lil Wayne Tosses Out Longtime Girlfriend on Mother’s Day
HORRIBLE GIFT
Janna Brancolini
Updated 05.12.25 11:01AM EDT 
Published 05.12.25 10:00AM EDT 
Denise Bidot attends the premiere of Hulu's "UnPrisoned" Season 2 in New York City in 2024.
John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Lil Wayne’s girlfriend has accused the rapper of breaking up with her by text message and kicking her and her teenage daughter out of their family home on Mother’s Day, the New York Post reported. Model Denise Bidot, 38, shared a message to her Instagram Stories on Sunday that said, “Breaking up with someone on Mother’s Day is diabolical.” In a follow-up video, Bidot explained that 42-year-old Wayne, whose legal name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., had dumped her via text message and instructed his assistants to move her and her daughter’s stuff out of their home. Her teenage daughter Joselyn Adams, whom Bidot shares with an ex, confirmed the story in the video. “If y’all got lawyer recommendations, please send them,” she said. “This man has actually laid a f---ing hand on me,” she said in a follow-up video. “I thought it was a mistake, but I know other women he’s put his hands on.” Wayne and Bidot have dated off and on since 2020, but they were living together as a family with Adams, according to the video. The rapper also has four children with four different women. His reps have so far not responded to the New York Post‘s request for comment.

A screenshot of Denise Bidot's Instagram story, which says "Breaking up with someone on Mother's Day is diabolical. Prayers up though. God always pulls me through. Walking with faith."
Denise Bidot said Lil Wayne broke up with her via text message and kicked her and her daughter out of their home. Screenshot/Instagram/Denise Marie Bidot
A screenshot of Denise Bidot speaking to the camera during an Instagram video.
In two follow-up videos, Bidot wrote that her original post was real and Lil Wayne had sent his assistants to pack up her things. Screenshot/Instagram/Denise Marie Bidot
Read it at New York Post

3
Stephen Miller Delivers Trump Brown-Nosing Master Class on Fox News
TASTY BOOTS
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 05.12.25 5:38AM EDT 
Published 05.12.25 4:49AM EDT 

President Donald Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller is trying his best to stroke his boss’s ego. Talking to Brian Kilmeade on Fox News’s One Nation on Sunday, Miller said the first 100 days of Trump’s second term have been the “most successful, impactful, extraordinary first 100 days that we’ve seen in modern presidential history.” The jury is out on whether Trump 2.0 has any redeeming features at all, but the MAGA camp seems giddy about a newly announced trade deal with China. This comes after U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer shook hands with Trump on another deal last week. Miller is one of the president’s closest aides, and it is not unusual for him to wax lyrical about his boss on Fox News—or elsewhere. During his 100-day rally in Michigan, Trump invited Miller up on stage, shouting: “I love this guy!” Miller took to the lectern and claimed Trump has achieved the “most secure border” in American history. “He’s fighting violent crime, the drug cartels, he’s cutting your taxes, wasteful spending, he’s draining the swamp, standing up to the radical left, the communists,” he went on, adding that “America is stronger than it’s ever been.”

4
‘RHONY’ Star Ramona Singer Cops Heat for Posing With Controversial Figure
NOT COOL
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 05.11.25 11:22PM EDT 
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20156 with Ramona Singer

"WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20156 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ramona Singer, May Pang -- (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/BRAVO via Getty Images)"

Heidi Gutman/Getty

Fans of Ramona Singer weren’t pleased with her latest Instagram post. The Real Housewives of New York City star deleted a photo she posted over the weekend with Daniel Penny, an ex-Marine dubbed the “Subway Vigilante” after he put a homeless man named Jordan Neely in a chokehold for more than six minutes on a New York City subway train—leading to the man’s death. He was later acquitted of any wrongdoing. In a now-deleted Instagram post where Singer posed next to Penny, she wrote: “So proud Daniel Penny !! #apennysaved #hero.” Fans quickly called her out in the comments, blasting the post as “foul” and “low.” A representative for Singer told Page Six: “Daniel was found not guilty and he was protecting lives. Some of the same people who are criticizing her seem to be people who praise Luigi Mangione who is an actual murderer.” Penny claimed that he acted in self-defense and was acquitted of criminally negligent homicide last year. Singer faced multiple allegations of racism in 2023 over her “racially motivated” comments on set.

Read it at Page Six

5
Trump Seems to Think He Deserves Credit for the Election of Pope Leo XIV
ME ME ME
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Updated 05.12.25 3:44AM EDT 
Published 05.11.25 11:58PM EDT 
Donald Trump announced a trade deal with the UK, but it was more of a framework as negotiations are ongoing.
Donald Trump announced a trade deal with the UK, but it was more of a framework as negotiations are ongoing. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Donald Trump seems to think he deserves credit for the election of the first American pope. On Sunday, Trump blasted ABC News host Martha Raddatz over an episode of This Week with George Stephanopoulos that delved into Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Prevost’s path to the papacy. “So funny to watch old timer Martha Raditz [sic] on ABC Fake News (the Slopadopolus show!) this morning, blurt out that, effectively, Pope Leo’s selection had nothing to do with Donald Trump,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “It came out of nowhere, but it was on her Trump Deranged Mind.” The president appeared to be reacting to a roundtable where ABC correspondent Terry Moran said, citing Vatican insiders, that Trump didn’t factor into the cardinals’ decision-making. “The question that we had was, ‘How much did the American moment with President Trump matter?’” Moran said. “They’re telling us, not at all. It was him (Prevost) that mattered.” Raddatz agreed, adding: “That’s what we’ve been hearing this morning—it was him,” referring to Prevost. Trump countered their points by touting that he won the Catholic vote “by a lot.” He called on Disney CEO Bob Iger to “do something about the losers and haters he’s got on his low-rated shows. It’s time for change.”

6
Bill Belichick Sour-Faced After Girlfriend, 24, Misses Out on Pageant Title
THIRD PLACE
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Updated 05.12.25 5:19AM EDT 
Published 05.11.25 5:51PM EDT 
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Bill Belichick didn’t appear too thrilled about his 24-year-old girlfriend’s third-place finish at the Miss Maine USA pageant on Sunday. Photos obtained by The Daily Mail show that the 73-year-old NFL coach was stone-faced as he walked hand-in-hand with Jordon Hudson, who put on a brave face after finishing one place lower than she did last year. Hudson was still donning her purple evening gown and silver heels as she rode out of the venue with Belichick in the driver’s seat. Hudson reportedly declined to speak to the press but gleefully thanked everyone who complimented her as she made her exit. She also won the competition’s “style” award. During the question and answer portion, Hudson rallied for Maine fishermen: “I think about this often because there’s a mass exodus for fishermen occurring in the rural areas of Maine, and I don’t want to see more fishermen leave this place,” she said. “As your next Miss Maine USA, I would make a point to go to communities, to go to, to go into the government and advocate for these people so that they don’t have to think about these memories as a past moment.”

Read it at Daily Mail

7
WWE Wrestling Legend Dies at 60 After Retirement Match
FINAL BOW
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 05.11.25 4:11PM EDT 
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 14: Professional wrestler Sabu attends ToyCon 2020 at the Eastside Cannery Casino Hotel on March 14, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Professional wrestler Sabu, real name Terry Brunk, had his retirement match against Joey Janela last month. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

WWE and ECW professional wrestling legend Sabu has died at age 60, according to PWInsider.com. His cause of death was not disclosed. Real name Terry Brunk, he is the nephew of former wrestling star The Sheik. PWInsider.com reported that Sabu had just wrapped up his retirement match last month at WWE’s WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, besting Joey Janela in a match. Last weekend, Sabu also appeared at the Tri-State Wrestling Alliance reunion show convention at the 2300 (ECW) Arena. Over his career, which spanned from the 1990s to the mid-2000s, Sabu frequently participated in hardcore matches featuring tables, ladders, chairs, and even barbed wire. He was a two-time ECW world heavyweight champion with a high-flying wrestling style and became known as “the suicidal, homicidal, genocidal, death–defying maniac.” In a statement, the WWE said it was “saddened” to hear of Sabu’s death and called him “a pioneer of hardcore wrestling,” the New York Post reported. All Elite Wrestling (AEW) added in a post on Sunday, “AEW and the wrestling world mourns the passing of Sabu.” Sabu “gave everything to professional wrestling,” they wrote. “Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans.”

Read it at New York Post

8
DOGE Cuts Leave Federal Staff Cleaning Their Own Toilets
GOVERNMENT WASTE
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 05.11.25 1:41PM EDT 
Donald Trump and Elon Musk.
Donald Trump’s budget proposal is great news for Elon Musk. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Elon Musk‘s crusade against “wasteful” government spending under the Department of Government Efficiency has now reached the point that some government employees have been forced to clean their own bathrooms. Delayed approval for new contracts has resulted in a dire lack of janitorial staff at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), while holdups on IT hires mean the agency has also been repeatedly hit with unmanageable internet and phone service outages. The delay in getting the cleaners back in owes to new rules requiring top-level approval from political appointees at the Department of Commerce, of which NOAA is a part, with similar cost-cutting measures creating chaos at other agencies. At the Social Security Administration, the $1 spending limit placed on government credit cards by Musk’s DOGE initiative has resulted in some staff foregoing the use of basic office supplies, while officials at the Environmental Protection Agency are seeing their research stymied by having to ask permission for any new lab purchases.

Read it at Washington Post

9
Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts*’ Takes the Box Office Crown for Second Straight Week
THUNDERBOLTS ASSEMBLE
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 05.11.25 7:51PM EDT 
Thunderbolts
Disney/Marvel

Marvel’s Thunderbolts* scored the number one spot at the box office again this weekend, while Ryan Coogler’s Sinners continues to trail-blaze in second place. The superhero flick, alternatively titled The New Avengers, took in $33.1 million domestically this weekend and added $34 million globally as well. Directed by Jack Schreier, the film follows a ragtag group of antiheroes trying to defeat a worldly threat and has benefited from an effective word-of-mouth campaign and a spate of positive critic reviews. Meanwhile, southern gothic horror flick Sinners crossed the $200 million mark in domestic ticket sales this weekend after adding $21.1 million to its total. The film, which has consistently defied market expectations for an original R-rated movie since its release in April, also added $6.6 million internationally, bringing its global total to $283.3 million. Warner Bros.’ A Minecraft Movie continues to chart in its sixth weekend in theaters, coming in third place with an additional $8 million to its domestic total. The Accountant 2 and Clown in a Cornfield rounded out the top five with $6.1 million and $3.7 million respectively.

Read it at The Associated Press

10
Amber Heard Reveals Birth of Twins in Mother’s Day Post
‘ETERNALLY GRATEFUL’
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 05.11.25 4:59PM EDT 
Published 05.11.25 3:57PM EDT 
Amber Heard
Lawrence Busacca/Getty Images for L'Oréal

Amber Heard announced Sunday that she has welcomed twins, a son named Ocean and a daughter named Agnes. “Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget. This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years,” the actress wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her little ones’ feet. “Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life. I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully.” Heard also welcomed a daughter, Oonagh Paige, in 2021. “When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!!” she added. Following her highly publicized trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp, Heard moved to Spain to live a quiet life, according to People.

Read it at People

