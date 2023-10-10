American Hostage Had Arm Blown Off in Hamas Attack, Mom Says
The mother of the Israeli-American hostage Hersh Golberg-Polin has detailed her son’s chilling final moments of freedom before he was snatched from a music festival in Israel. Citing eyewitnesses, Rachel Golberg told CNN on Tuesday that her 23-year-old son was struck by gunfire as he tried to flee the event as it was raided by Hamas. “His arm was blown off from his elbow down,” she said. “He tourniqueted his own arm.” Golberg-Polin said festival-goers hid in a bomb shelter, but still had to dodge gunfire and grenades. “Hersh and his good friend were trying to throw grenades back out of bomb shelter,” she said. Golberg-Polin was subsequently captured and hasn’t been heard from since. His final text was to say “I love you” and “I’m sorry,” his mom said. Golberg-Polin’s parents said they’re holding out hope he turns up alive—even as President Joe Biden delivered the grim news Monday that 11 Americans were confirmed dead in the conflict. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said the death toll is expected to grow.