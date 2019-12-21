Make a Resolution to Help Save Our Planet
With the New Year just around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about those resolutions. In addition to resurrecting that gym routine or promising to call your mom, how about you consider making a resolution on a larger scale? According to NASA, climate-warming trends over the past century are extremely likely due to human activities. These effects are already noticeable, with more powerful hurricanes, hotter-than-average summers, and devastating wildfires making headlines every day. The American Humanist Association sees the threat of climate change as a humanist issue and in response, they’ve launched the Humanist Environmental Response Effort (HERE) for Climate: a list of proactive and change-making ideas to help us confront the warming planet as a community. For 2020, make it a resolution to do your part to save our home—from writing letters to local editors to taking part in the March for Science, every small action adds up. Ready to take action? Learn how with the American Humanist Association.