‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Willie Spence Killed in Car Crash

Read it at Page Six
American Idol Season 19 runner-up Willie Spence has been killed in a car crash in Tennessee, Page Six reported. A news outlet in his hometown of Douglas, Georgia, broke the sad news, calling the 23-year-old “an extraordinary talent and a ray of light to millions across the world.” Katharine McPhee, who performed a duet with Spence on the show, said she was devastated by the “sweet” singer’s death. “Life is so unfair and nothing is ever promised,” she wrote on social media. “God rest your soul Willie. It was a pleasure to sing with you and to know you.”