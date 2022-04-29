‘American Idol’ Winner Accused of Bugging LSU Student’s Dorm

CHEAT SHEET
American Idol winner Laine Hardy has been accused of bugging his ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at Louisiana State University so he could listen in on her conversations, according to a warrant obtained by WBRZ. The 21-year-old country singer was arrested Friday on charges of interception and disclosure of wire, electronic or oral communication. Investigators allegedly found several recordings on the device, including some of Hardy’s “very distinguishable” voice. In a vague Twitter post, Hardy acknowledged on Thursday that he’d received a warrant over “allegations” and was “cooperating” with the cops. “I humbly ask for privacy at this time,” he wrote.